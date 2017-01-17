Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Juventus’ Unveiling Of New Logo

Emily Ratajkowski helped Italian soccer club Juventus unveil their new logo Monday night at a glitzy unveiling ceremony in Milan packed with celebrities and soccer stars past and present, The Daily Mail is reporting.

The American model shared the stage with French soccer star Patrice Evra; current Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain; and club legend Pavel Nedved, among others, at a cocktail party to unveil a new logo to replace the decades-old logo that currently graces the team’s uniforms.

Ratajkowski’s outfit was simultaneously stunning yet subtle, a departure from her typical, brash style.

Tonight in Milano celebrating @juventus #2bejuventus A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

Vogue writer Edward Barsamian describes Ratajkowski’s look.

“Ratajkowski’s robe-like coat by AYR was a nice partner to her Jonathan Simkhai slip-style dress. The pearl-trimmed look was a fresh take on the Kate Moss favorite, and gave the minimal, ’90s aesthetic a subdued sense of sophistication. A coordinating box clutch with gold trim by Louise et Cie and strappy sandals were just the right accessories for a streamlined, yet game-changing finish.”

This is not the first time Emily Ratajkowski’s career has taken her into the world of sports. Back in 2016, as Yahoo News reported at the time, she appeared in a Buick commercial along with football star (that’s American football, not the kind of football Juventus plays) Odell Beckham, Jr. In the commercial, titled “The Big Day,” Emily is a guest at a wedding who captures the bride’s bouquet one-handed, reminiscent of the one-handed catching technique Beckham has become famous for. Beckham, of course, is also at the wedding, and witnesses Emily’s catch. The commercial aired during Super Bowl 50.

At the time, Emily joked about not being much of a football fan or having much in the way of athletic ability.

“While I’m definitely not ready to become a pro football player, I was proud to have caught the ball a few times!”

She also joked about being more of a basketball fan than anything else, although she admitted rooting for the Broncos on account of Super Bowl 50 being legendary quarterback Peyton Manning’s last game. Fortunately for Peyton and Emily, the Broncos wound up winning the game, 24-10.

It’s unclear why Juventus invited Emily to their logo unveiling, as other than spending quite a bit of time in world fashion capital Milan (being a model and all, it only makes sense that she would spend a lot of time there), she’s not known for any attachment to Italian sports, soccer or otherwise.

Juventus Football Club (abbreviated Juventus F.C.), dates back to 1897. The Turin-based team, whose name loosely translates as “Youth,” has borne the same black-and-white logo (referred to as a “shield”), for as long as anybody can remember.

Bet the new Juventus logo cost them a fortune????What was wrong with the old one one? pic.twitter.com/yOkrkhN4ZD — Mark Heelis (@MarkHeelis) January 17, 2017

The black-and-white stripes helped give the team its nickname, “Bianconeri” (“The White and Blacks”), the single crest of gold added an air of nobility, and the bull represented the symbol of Turin (Torino), the club’s home. The new logo can be most charitably described as “minimalist,” a simple J that outlines the crest, plus a Scudetto.

In a statement, the club said that the new, sleeker logo represents the club’s present and future.

“These three elements make up the DNA of our club. The black and white stripes are the defining trait of the new visual identity and can be adapted to fit any setting. The Scudetto represents the club’s determination to strive for victory, now and forever. And finally, the J – that most distinctive of initials – occupies a special place in the heart of every fan.”

Perhaps with Emily Ratajkowski present at their unveiling party, Juventus, which will bear the new shield on their uniforms for the 2017/2018, will have good luck on the pitch.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]