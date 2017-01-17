Former ‘Apprentice’ Contestant Summer Zervos Sues Donald Trump For Defamation

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, has sued President-elect Donald Trump. According to Russia Today, Zervos filed a defamation suit against Trump just three days before the presidential inauguration.

In the suit, Zervos described Trump as a “sexual predator who preyed on her and other women” and accused him of using his platform to falsely denigrate her. The suit was filed nearly three months after Summer first came forward and accused Trump of making unwanted sexual advances towards her. In October of 2016, Zervos held a press conference with her attorney in which she detailed Trump’s attempts to “get her to lie down on a bed.” The incident reportedly occurred in 2007 when Zervos had approached Trump to discuss an employment opportunity.

In the new lawsuit, Zervos has demanded Trump to retract his “false and defamatory” statements about her he made after she filed the first lawsuit. Additionally, the suit also accuses him of “knowingly, intentionally, and maliciously throwing the women who accused him of sexual harassment ‘under the bus.'” Summer has also demanded Trump either admit his behavior and retract his statements made about her, or fight her in court.

In a press conference, Summer’s Attorney Gloria Allred said, “It’s necessary for Mr. Trump to answer Ms. Zervos’ accusations in court.”

Summer Zervos made national headlines back in October of 2016 when she first accused Trump of making sexual demands of her when she contacted him for a job opportunity.

In a press conference where she was accompanied by her attorney, Zervos said, “Mr. Trump, when I met you I was so impressed with your talents. I wanted to be like you. I wanted a job in your organization. Instead, you treated me as an object to be hit upon. I was incredibly embarrassed by your sexual advances. … You do not have a right to treat women as sexual objects just because you are a star.”

According to Zervos, she met Trump in 2007 in connection with a job opportunity. The initial meeting happened in New York, where the duo exchanged numbers. This was followed by another meeting in Los Angeles when Trump was there on a visit. While in Los Angeles, Trump allegedly called up Summer for a meeting. Expecting a dinner at a restaurant, Summer said she was surprised when she was summoned to Trump’s bungalow instead. According to Summer, once inside the bungalow, Trump tried to repeatedly kiss her. She claims Trump also put his hand on her breast and thrust his genitals at her.

Later, Trump ordered room service, and the duo shared a club sandwich. The latter part of the meeting was like a regular job interview, Summer claimed. After this awkward meeting, the duo part ways and agreed to meet the next day at Trump’s golf course.

Even though she was shaken by his behavior, she decided to meet him the next day after she talked to her dad. She was eventually offered a job — with less than half the expected salary. After this, Trump reportedly cut all ties with her and told her not to call on his number and that it was changing. However, a few days later, she received a communication in which she was told that she was not being offered the position citing thousands of layoffs that were underway at the time.

According to Zervos, she decided to make her story public after she came across the 2005 video clip in which Trump was heard talking in a crass manner about women.

