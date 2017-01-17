‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Slapped With $300K In Back Taxes; Reality Star In Serious Debt

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield has been slapped with $300,000 in unpaid federal tax liens.

The star of one of Bravo’s most popular reality tv series is in serious debt. Sheree Whitfield may have spent a fortune on her infamous home, Chateau Sheree, but according to Radar Online, she has not been paying her taxes.

Back in 2012, 47-year-old Sheree Whitfield was hit with a $41,752.83 tax lien for unpaid taxes in 2009 and 2010. One year later, the Bravo star received another tax lien from the Department of Treasury, claiming she owed $111,226.58 for 2011 taxes.

Last year, in May of 2015, Whitfield got another bill for $134,728 for unpaid taxes in 2012 and 2013.

Most recently, in June of 2016, she got slapped with another lien of $4,011.20 for the 2014 tax period.

That brings The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s total to $291,719.06.

According to the Georgia Clerk of Courts, none of the liens have yet to be released.

The Fulton County’s clerk of Superior Court refused to comment on Sheree Whitfield’s situation.

Whitfield was recently fined by the county for throwing a rowdy party at her huge mansion in Atlanta.

Sheree’s neighbors complained after the reality star had a huge bash at “Chateau Sheree” with “spotlights, camera crews and dozens of guests” at the property.

After an investigation, authorities discovered that Whitfield did not have the permits necessary to host a party or shoot a television show.

One of her neighbors called the October 28 party “an absolute invasion,” according to AJC.com.

The legal drama could potentially be featured on the current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Judge fines #RHOA cast member, Sheree Whitfield $1000, puts her on probation for city ordinance violations. pic.twitter.com/Sn7O6Zm37W — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) November 18, 2016

Last year, there were claims by Real Housewives of Atlanta fans that Sheree was charging $5 to pose for a selfie with them. She defended herself, claiming “Next time it will be $10!”

Just yesterday, January 16, Radar Online reported another incident with Whitfield reporting that she was being sued for $10,000 after failing to pay her landscaper’s bill. Court papers claim that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star “does not have the money.”

The contractor company, Heritage Landscape, is suing the Bravo star for $10,012.50 plus $500 in costs.

“Mrs. Whitfield contracted the landscaping services of Heritage Landscape to help in the completion of her home. Mrs. Whitfield has paid some (less than half of her bill), although she was happy with the work.”

However, Whitfield then switched her claim and blamed the company for “poor work quality.”

Along with a history of not paying taxes, the RHOA cast member also has been known to not pay contractors.

In December of 2015, Stoploss Specialists, Inc. claimed that Sheree Whitfield owed them $15,450 in unpaid bills. The company sued her for $23,000, which included late fees and other charges.

In March 2016, Whitfield was sued by a contractor for allegedly owing $25,000 for her home’s construction.

After the Bravo salaries of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were leaked online, it is not public knowledge that Sheree Whitfield was the second lowest-paid cast member, behind Porsha Williams, according to reports by the Inquisitr.

Kandi Buress, another cast member, makes a cool million dollars more than Whitfield. Burress raked in $1.8 million, while Whitfield only made $800K for her appearance on Season 9.

