Brandi Glanville Spends Time With Dean Sheremet Amid Joanna Krupa Lawsuit Drama

Brandi Glanville has a friend in Dean Sheremet. Eight years after Glanville and Sheremet were rocked by the news of their former spouses’ affair, they are starring alongside one another in FOX’s new series, My Kitchen Rules.

As the co-stars’ former partners, Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes, continue to enjoy married life, Glanville has returned to reality television and to her friendship with Sheremet. Most recently, Glanville and Sheremet spent time together in New York City and during the outing, Sheremet, a chef, posted a photo of them on his Instagram page.

“Housewives sandwich with these 2 beauties [Brandi Glanville and Kristen Taekman] not pictured the absolutely lovely @sophiestanbury with the hilarious @bravoandy @bravotv TONIGHT!!!! #wwhl #bravo @mykitchenrulesfox,” Sheremet wrote on his Instagram page on January 17.

In Sheremet’s photo, Brandi Glanville was seen posing alongside her longtime friend Kristen Taekman, who was briefly seen on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Brandi Glanville was married to her former husband, Eddie Cibrian, for nearly 10 years when news of his affair with LeAnn Rimes hit the web. Meanwhile, Sheremet was married to Rimes when the affair occurred, and he was just as surprised to hear about his then wife’s relationship with Cibrian, which had begun on the set of Lifetime’s Northern Lights.

In the years that followed Brandi Glanville’s now ex-husband’s affair, she moved on from the relationship and began appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After initially being brought to the series as a friend of Adrienne Maloof, Glanville was upgraded to a full-time role, which she kept until the end of Season 5. One year later, after several failed romances, Brandi Glanville was cast on Famously Single, where she hit it off with Calum Best, but only briefly.

In other Brandi Glanville news, the reality star and mother of two has been caught up in a legal battle with her fellow Real Housewives star, Joanna Krupa, for the past couple of years, and soon, a judge will decide whether Krupa’s case against Glanville should be thrown out.

In early 2015, Joanna Krupa, who starred on the since-cancelled Real Housewives of Miami, filed a defamation lawsuit against Brandi Glanville after the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star suggested that her private parts stunk during an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Brandi Glanville and Joanna Krupa have been back and forth for two years in regard to Krupa’s suit, but soon, their legal battle could come to an end; at least if Glanville gets her way. As The Miami Herald revealed, via All About the Real Housewives, Brandi Glanville’s fate is currently in the hands of Judge Pedro Echarte, who will soon decide whether the slander case will be thrown out or taken to trial.

“The problem is that Joanna is in Miami, and Brandi is in California; there are different statue of limitations regarding this sort of case,” All About the Real Housewives explained to readers, revealing that the women’s case will be heard on January 24.

“It’s unlikely the judge will throw the case out on that argument. Joanna was and is a resident of Florida, so there’s no reason to use California standards,” Krupa’s lawyer stated.

If Joanna Krupa’s defamation lawsuit against Brandi Glanville is taken to trial, Krupa’s attorney, Ray Rafool, claims he and his client will be requesting “punitive damages” for Glanville’s “un-hygienic accusations.”

“Punitive damages are supposed to punish a person in her wallet.The award will be proportionate to [Brandi Glanville]’s wealth,” Rafool explained.

To see more of Brandi Glanville and Dean Sheremet, tune into My Kitchen Rules on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on FOX. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues to air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]