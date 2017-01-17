Is Selena Gomez Really Ready To Return To The Spotlight?

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chanel Adams and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Selena Gomez made her first appearance at the 2016 American Music Awards since taking a break from her music career and being in the spotlight. The singer shocked viewers when she showed up to accept her award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist. Selena not only wowed everyone with her gorgeous red satin gown, but she also shared her struggles, as reported by Billboard.

“I think it’s safe to say that a lot of you know a lot of my life whether I liked it or not and I had to stop. Because I had everything, and I was absolutely broken. And I kept it together and I swore I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down. I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore.”

Selena Gomez Enters Rehab Amid Revival World Tour

Selena Gomez announced that she checked into rehab on Aug. 30 to manage “anxiety, panic attacks and depression.” It has also been reported that she was checked into a secret Tennessee treatment facility since she first made the announcement that she was taking a break from the spotlight and was canceling the remaining dates of her Revival World Tour as a result.

The 24-year-old previously went to rehab in 2014, just one year after she was diagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disease known as lupus. During that time, Gomez stopped working on new music and had to stop in the middle of her Stars Dance World Tour. She shocked fans when she canceled the Australian leg of her Stars Dance tour, reported People.

“It has become clear to me and those close to me that after many years putting my work first, I need to spend some time on myself in order to be the best person I can be,” she said in a statement to her fans.

Selena Gomez’s Return To Fashion And Music

Selena Gomez has since made a slow return to social media after she made her surprise appearance at the AMAs. The singer has since posted some new photos – some cryptic and some obvious – announcing her new projects. Gomez reportedly has a new album in the works, and she is working on a new fashion collaboration. She has become the newest face of American luxury brand Coach, reported E! Online.

Gomez took to Instagram to exclaim how happy she is to be working on another fashion line. Right before she entered rehab last year, Gomez was working on a fashion collaboration with fashion designer Sami Miro in honor of her Revival World Tour.

“Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers.”

Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world. I'm so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers -ahhhhhh A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 16, 2016 at 10:57pm PST

In December, she confirmed that she is working on some new music with songwriter Justin Tranter. Then, a few weeks later, Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio said revealed to Vanidades that she is teaming up with Gomez on her upcoming album.

“My new album will be like one more of the team, as one more to the family. It’s going to be a real warrior, and it’s going to have a little of all the genres like banda and even pop, plus collaborations from DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable.”

Gomez has also been teaming up with The Weeknd. The two were spotted kissing outside a restaurant in Santa Monica. While it’s not clear whether the new pair will collaborate in the studio, what is clear is that she has already found romance.

The “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer also shocked fans when she popped up on photographer Mert Alas’ Instagram page on Thursday, Jan. 12. In the photo, which has since been removed, the singer was seen posing topless in a nude thong.

Music and love. A photo posted by justin tranter (@tranterjustin) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:32pm PST

Gomez looked over her shoulder with her new brunette bob swept to the side while Alas was seen taking the provocative photo in the background. In the photo, Gomez accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and a white towel. Fans thought Gomez’s naked photo was hypocritical since after telling fans she didn’t want to “see their bodies on Instagram” in her AMAs speech.

Back in November, she told Thrive Global that she took a 90-day detox from all her electronics in an effort to clear her mind.

“I recently took 90 days off. During that time, I did not have my cellphone. It was the most refreshing, calming, rejuvenating feeling. Now I rarely pickup my phone, and only limited people have access to me.”

Is Selena Gomez Ready For Her Comeback?

To some, it looks like Gomez is in a good place at the moment; especially with her new relationship. It all depends on whether or not Gomez will be able to handle the scrutiny of her professional and personal life, as well as having the ability to juggle multiple projects at once. Gomez has already reportedly been to rehab two times before; once in 2011 and again in 2014, and it seems as if she hasn’t learned how to cope with the pressures of growing up in Hollywood.

Some fans have speculated whether Gomez’s new boyfriend is a good influence on her since he’s openly admitted that he uses recreational drugs and has referenced it in his songs. This new relationship doesn’t sound like the best idea for someone who’s as fragile and vulnerable as she was upon leaving rehab just months ago. Gomez seems to have a thing for the bad boys since she was in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber for the past four years.

A new, highly-publicized relationship is the last thing the singer needs right now. Gomez should focus on reviving her career as long as she sticks to her new health practices as detailed in an interview with Elle. For instance, she says she likes to exercise a lot and hang out in a sweat bed, which helps release the toxins from her body.

Hopefully, Gomez will be able to handle her new busy schedule as she releases new music in the coming months.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Gomez is ready to head back into the spotlight so soon after being in rehab? Share your thoughts below in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]