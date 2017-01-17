Radiohead Tour Dates For 2017 Set For North America And Europe

The Radiohead tour dates for 2017 have been announced, and the portion of the tour in the United States features a West Coast-heavy schedule with California getting more love than anywhere else. The band hits the road following their 2016 release of the album, A Moon Shaped Pool, according to Nerdist. After the release of the album, the band announced that they would be headlining both weekends at the Coachella Festival in California in 2017, and for a while, it looked like those might be the only dates for the American audience on the Radiohead tour this year.

As it turns out, the band will be playing for several weeks from the end of March through early April before taking off for the European leg of their tour. Radiohead will play in Miami, Florida on March 30, 2017, in the American Airlines arena. After that, they make a quick three dates with stops in Atlanta, New Orleans, and in Kansas City, Missouri to cap off a seven-day run with four shows in the Southern part of the U. S., before a quick pivot to the West Coast.

The first stop on that swing of the Radiohead 2017 tour begins in Seattle on April 8, 2017. After that, Portland, Oregon gets its first tour date in over two decades on April 9, before the band heads south to California for the remainder of the tour dates in the United States. Portland music fans have said for years that a Radiohead tour date is the “bigfoot” of the local music scene, as it seems to exist only in legends.

The California leg of the tour begins on April 11 at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California. With the Coachella Festival first show on April 14 sandwiching dates on April 17 and 18 at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, before wrapping up the U. S. tour at Coachella on April 21. Then the band heads to Europe after a break in May.

For Europe, the bad news is that most of the Radiohead tour dates have already sold out, so be ready to pay a pretty penny for prime seats. The European tour kicks off with shows on June 6 and 7 at the Spektrum in Oslo, Norway. The next show on June 11 in Stockholm, Sweden begins a run that includes a tour date in Aarhus, Denmark, followed by two stops in Italy in Florence and Milan before hitting the Best Kept Secret Festival in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands on June 18.

The rest of the European shows include the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, England on June 23, the Open’er Festival in Gdynia, Poland on June 28, Rock Werchter in Werchter, Belgium on June 30, and the Main Square Festival in Arras, France on July 2. The Radiohead tour will be capped by two shows on July 4, and 5 at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. As mentioned, tickets for the European shows have been on sale, and many shows are already sold out.

Tickets for the American tour dates will go on sale on January 20. A Moon Shaped Pool is Radiohead’s ninth album. The reviews for the album were positive, with many observing that the band had made a subtle shift in style, including a review on Pitchfork that demonstrated the shift.

“It sounds for all the world like the most cloistered and isolated soul in modern rock music opening up and admitting a helplessness far more personal than he’s ever dared.”

Well, the monk and Radiohead will be on tour soon with an anything but helpless group of musical talent. Maybe Thom Yorke is working through a new phase, but fans know that a Radiohead tour is always going to provide the core of what they yearn to hear. Great music is great music; even as musicians grow.

[Featured Image by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images]