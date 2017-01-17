Donald Trump Allegedly Taps Anti-Vaxxer Robert Kennedy, Jr. To Helm Vaccination Safety Committee

You might think that President-elect Donald Trump and the offspring of Democratic Party royalty Robert F. Kennedy would be a strange mix, but it seems like they have bonded over a certain skepticism of vaccines. Trump and Kennedy are both anti-vaxxers, and RFK, Jr. has claimed that he’s been appointed to head up a new commission on vaccines for the new Trump administration.

RFK, Jr. has taken on the vaccine conspiracy as one of his pet projects as well as trying to keep his cousin Michael Skakel out of prison for the murder of Martha Moxley, says the Inquisitr. Kennedy was hoping to have Skakel’s conviction overturned on the basis of inadequate representation, but the Connecticut Supreme Court didn’t agree, and Skakel will be returned to prison. Michael Skakel evaded prosecution for several decades, and even allowed his brother Tommy to be harassed before he was brought to justice.

"No, RFK, Jr. is NOT a “vaccine skeptic.” …you can only be "Skeptical" if ORAC appoints you? Thoughts?" https://t.co/piZLKm020f — Barb Loe, NVIC (@NVICLoeDown) January 17, 2017

But Fortune is calling the claimed appointment of Kennedy by Trump “the blind leading the blind” and “anti-science,” while Salon describes the bonding between Trump and Kennedy “a relationship made in anti-vax hell.” When RFK, Jr. was done meeting at Trump Tower, he told the press that he and Trump spoke at length about what they believe is a connection between vaccines and autism. Trump has spoken about his anti-vaccine views, but RFK, Jr. actually wrote a book on the topic, Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak. Thimerosal is a mercury-based vaccine preservative that Kennedy believes can cause autism.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Kylie Jenner Posts ‘Anti-Vaxxer’ Photo, Slams Vaccine Programs In…

Is Sarah Palin Really Being Considered For A Cabinet Position?

Newt Gingrich Believes Donald Trump Should Ignore Nepotism Laws…

In The Murder Of Martha Moxley, Michael Skakel, Kennedy Cousin…

But Fortune says that there is one more thing that the two men have in common, and that is that they are both all too willing to distort the facts and simply make things up if it suits their agenda. Normally, a scientist would head up such a committee, but Kennedy is not a scientist, but a lawyer.

The D.C. Clothesline | Trump Vaccine Front Man RFK Jr.: CDC an… https://t.co/nkgkicjVf8 pic.twitter.com/D83uus8M4F — Vaccination Trends (@Vaccinizer) January 17, 2017

But while Robert Kennedy, Jr. claims to have written the book on the subject, Donald Trump says he has seen the evils that vaccines can do firsthand.

“Because you take a baby, and I’ve seen it. I had my children taken care of over a long period of time, over two or three years. Same exact amount. But you take this little beautiful baby, and you pump, I mean it looks just like, it’s made for a horse, not for a child. And we’ve had so many instances. People that work for me. Just the other day — 2 years old, 2 and 1/2 years old, the child, a beautiful child, went to have the vaccine and came back and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic.”

RFK, Jr. has told similar stories where children get vaccines and then, that night, spike a high fever and “they go to sleep, and three months later their brain is gone. This is a holocaust —what this is doing to our country.”

Why Donald Trump’s Choice of RFK Jr. as Vaccine Czar Is a Terrible Idea https://t.co/4iQbDu3lOz — Isaiah. (@EmperiorSteezus) January 17, 2017

Just before leaving Trump Tower, Kennedy spoke to the press and said that both men share doubts about current vaccine protocols.

“Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies and he has questions about it. His opinion doesn’t matter but the science does matter and we ought to be reading the science and we ought to be debating the science.”

Are you surprised that Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. are putting their heads together on the vaccine cause?

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]