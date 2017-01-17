‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Movie Taking Social Media By Storm, Extended Trailer Released

The movie Fifty Shades Darker has captivated social media with the media-measurement firm, comScore, reporting that 152,000 new conversations were sparked about the Universal film on social media last week. In total, 1.12 million new conversations have been started about the sequel, which is set to open on February 10.

On January 12, Universal released the soundtrack listing for the Fifty Shades Darker movie which came three days after Taylor Swift posted a “first look” at the music video which features Zayn Malik. The soundtrack features 19 songs with new tracks by Halsey, Legend, Kygo, Tove Lo, Sia, The-Dream and many others.

The Fifty Shades Darker movie is the second in the series by E. L. James and revolves around the romance of Anastasia Steele, played by Dakota Johnson, and Christian Grey, depicted by Jamie Dornan. The sequel promises plenty of steamy scenes as well as dark characters from Christian’s past, according to Variety.

Every fairy tale has a dark side. Watch the new #FiftyShadesDarker trailer, featuring “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker).” pic.twitter.com/eCe43qkka4 — Fifty Shades Darker (@FiftyShades) January 3, 2017

Due to the extended trailer release of Fifty Shades Darker, the film also topped the “most talked-about movies” chart last week, with the trailer making its debut during ABC’s The Bachelor premiere.

In the new Fifty Shades Darker movie trailer, viewers witnessed Christian trying to lure Anastasia Steele back. Anastasia agrees to dinner, but this is only because she feels peckish. Anastasia also insists that there be no more secrets, but the trailer’s tagline reads, “Every fairy tale has a dark side.”

“This time, no rules. No punishments, and no more secrets.”

Things seem to take a fairly dark turn when a mysterious woman suddenly appears and Anastasia starts to question the idea of rekindling their romance, as viewers witness shower scenes and gunplay with Taylor Swift’s “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” playing in the background.

Fans of the Fifty Shades franchise will remember that at the end of the first film, in 2015, Anastasia ended up walking away from Christian. In the new Fifty Shades Darker movie, Anastasia will attempt to carry on without Christian Grey. Despite Christian trying to woo Anastasia back, it is clear that she will only do this if the relationship is now on her terms.

Belfast Live note that there are other issues at play here, such as jealousy over Anastasia’s new boss, Jack, played by Eric Johnson. This new film will also be seeing Anastasia meeting Christian’s former lover, Elena, who is the individual that is responsible for turning Christian into the man that he is.

To get Jamie Dornan in character for his role as Christian Grey in the new Fifty Shades Darker movie, Jamie visited an S&M dungeon, but was not impressed by it, according to the International Business Times.

“It was like nothing I’d experienced before. I’d never seen any form of S&M before this, I had no interest in that world. It doesn’t float my boat. I’ve always been open-minded and liberal. I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.”

When the question of whether Christian Grey was the sort of person that Jamie Dornan would ever actually be friends with, he suggested that he probably wouldn’t be spending any time with him in real life.

“Christian Grey’s not the sort of bloke I’d get along with. All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh. I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.”

What did you think of the trailer for the new Fifty Shades Darker movie and are you excited for the film to be released?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Short/AP Images]