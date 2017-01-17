Xbox One & PS4 Deals: Microsoft Offering Cheaper ‘Forza’ Games, Sony Provides Free Demo & Discounts For ‘Watch Dogs 2’

Microsoft and Sony both have their own respective weekly deals for their loyal gamers. For this week, Xbox Live’s Deals with Gold promotion offers Xbox One discounts for various Forza titles while the PlayStation Store highlights the free demos for two popular PS4 video games.

Microsoft’s latest Deals with Gold program, scheduled to run until Monday, January 23, is giving a 50 percent discount for Forza Horizon 2 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle, which is worth $70 in regular days. Getting this bundle will allow gamers “experience the best-selling, highest-rated racing series on Xbox One for one low price,” according to its official Microsoft page.

In addition to this bundle, various Forza add-ons are also on sale such as Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass (with a whopping 80 percent discount), Forza Horizon 2 Fast & Furious Car Pack (75 percent) and Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass (40 percent), thanks to this week’s Deals With Gold on Xbox One. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Spotlight Sale is making Forza Horizon 3 Horn Unlock Accelerator 67 percent cheaper for the Xbox Live Gold members, according to Major Nelson.

Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/3AcsPpfiPl pic.twitter.com/f9owx3MUpd — / Larry Hryb / (@majornelson) January 17, 2017

Other Xbox One games with amazing deals and discounts this week are Infinite Air with Mark McMorris, Song of the Deep, The Walking Dead: Season 1 and Season 2 – Bundle as well as Siegecraft Commander, which is launching today, too. Meanwhile, some of the Xbox 360 games on sale this week via Deals with Gold are Omerta – City of Gangsters and a number of its add-ons, Jurrasic Park, and Bound by Flame.

The Deals with Gold program also highlights Microsoft’s 67 percent markdown for Back To The Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition on Xbox One and 75 percent discount on the Xbox 360 version. Among others, this specific edition contains behind-the-scenes video and an interview with Bob Gale who is the creator, and producer of the movie series. Microsoft’s description for the game reads as follows.

“Six months after Back to the Future Part III, the DeLorean time machine mysteriously returns to Hill Valley – driverless! Marty McFly must once again go back in time, or else the space-time continuum will be forever unraveled!”

As for the PlayStation fans, those who do not have their own copy of Watch Dogs 2 yet can enjoy the PS4 game’s free demo available until Monday, January 23, 8 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. ET, according to a post on PlayStation Lifestyle.Watch Dogs 2, published by Ubisoft, has only been officially on the market for about two months now. Aside from the free demo, discounted price tags are also available for the standard edition, Gold Edition and Deluxe Edition of the open world action-adventure video game.

“Watch Dogs 2 builds upon the strengths of the original game, whilst polishing up aspects that lacked depth to deliver a coherent, comprehensive experience,” Games Radar shared in its review. “Its diverse cast and (mostly) thought-provoking narrative trump the occasionally repetitive, maddening gunplay, and though the urban youth humour occasionally falls flat, for the most part its characters feel, talk, and react convincingly,” it added.

The PlayStation Store is also offering a free demo for Crystal Dynamic’s Rise of The Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration as well as for MilitAnt and UNO Winter Theme DLC.

Just like the Xbox Store’s,PlayStation Store’s current PS4 deals also include discount for the new game launching today – the turn-based strategy game Siegecraft Commander, where gamers can experience the Knight campaign to fight the Lizardmen or play a PvP combat system that provides “fast-paced real-time strategy action or tactical turn-based gameplay, according to the game’s PlayStation page.

The latest PS4 deals in the PlayStation Store include discounted No Man’s Sky,The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (new release), Aqua Moto Racing Utopia, Zenith,Letter Quest Remastered/Paranautical Activity Bundle and Instant Indie Collection Vol. 4: Hue, The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition & Dear Esther.

Are you planning to take advantage of any of these deals? Or are you waiting for a certain PS4 or Xbox One title to be discounted? The Inquisitr will continue to keep you in the loop for more PS4 and Xbox One video game deals.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]