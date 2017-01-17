Lisa Vanderpump Responds To Claims Suggesting She And Lisa Rinna Are Trying To Have One Another Fired From ‘RHOBH’

Are Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna trying to have one another fired from their roles on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

While the two women were friends long before Rinna joined the cast of the reality show during Season 5, things changed between them during Season 6. Ever since then, they have been struggling to get their friendship back on track.

“They bad mouth each other to everyone in hopes that it will get back to the heads of production,” a source told Life & Style magazine, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on January 17. “Both Lisas have gone to the network and complained that they no longer want to work with each other.”

Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna appeared to be on the cusps of a reconciliation when the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began airing at the end of last year, but now, they appear to be right back where they started. As fans will recall, Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna feuded at the end of Season 6 due to claims of manipulations on Vanderpump’s part, which she denied.

While the Life & Style magazine report noted that it would be highly unlikely for producers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to get rid of Lisa Vanderpump or Lisa Rinna, the insider said it was Vanderpump who had “the upper hand.”

“[Producers] won’t fire [Lisa Vanderpump],” the magazine’s report stated.

After seeing the post shared online, Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on the situation and accused the report of being fabricated.

“Are you making up stuff again!? You know you don’t need to, there is lots going on,” she tweeted.

During a recent blog post for Bravo TV, Lisa Vanderpump opened up about a conversation between Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Kemsley’s husband, Paul aka PK. As fans may recall, the three cast members were seen discussing the Season 6 fallout between Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna during a meal at Kemsley’s home in Los Angeles when PK suggested that the tension between them may have been increased by the moments leading up to the passing of Rinna’s father.

In response to the conversation, which also involved Eileen Davidson, Lisa Vanderpump shot the idea down.

“I believe in an effort to diminish the importance of what had transpired between us, Dorit and PK naively stated that maybe it was a result of the emotional turmoil they were both experiencing that resulted in the negativity towards me…Not so,” she wrote earlier this month. “The timing was wrong, unbeknownst to them, but I knew for sure that was not a catalyst in what had erupted between us.”

Lisa Vanderpump went on to reveal that she had sent flowers to Lisa Rinna after the sad news about her father, which Rinna was seen speaking of during an early episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7.

“I remember sending flowers to [Lisa Rinna] a while after Dubai, not as a peace offering, but as a reminder that condolences would always supersede any histrionics they had been leveled against me. It was a sad time in her life but long after our situation,” she explained.

Lisa Vanderpump has also experienced issues with Eileen Davidson on the show, but at this point, there doesn’t appear to be as much tension between them as there is between Vanderpump and Rinna.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna, as well as the rest of their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]