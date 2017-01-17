Kate Middleton And Prince William Put Their ‘Heads Together’ Over Mental Health

Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as she is more formally known, joined Prince William and Prince Harry today to launch a new mental health initiative. Kate joined Prince William and Prince Harry for the launch event of “Heads Together,” at London’s Institute of Contemporary Arts. Kate delivered a short speech outlining the foundations charitable aims, and the royal trio released a statement on the charities website, in which they stressed the importance of “talking about mental health” issues.

People Magazine report that Kate used her speech to show empathy for those struggling to come to terms with mental illness.

“The challenge that so many people have is not knowing how to take that first step of reaching out to another person for help, admitting that they are not coping.” “Fear, or reticence, or a sense of not wanting to burden another, means that people suffer in silence – allowing the problem to grow larger and larger unchecked. “William, Harry and I have been very privileged to witness in the course of our work countless examples of simple conversations that have changed lives, which were the first step on a path to recovery. Just last week at the Anna Freud Centre, I heard from one mother how talking to a support worker was – in her words – like medicine. Simply by having someone there to have a conversation with helped her immensely.”

In their message, about the charity’s aims, on the “Heads Together” website Kate, William, and Harry say that their work with young people and veterans has made them realize that many people are suffering “unresolved mental health problems,” and they say that the issue “provides on of the greatest social challenges” of our time.

Kate Middleton, Prince William And Prince Harry Want To Encourage Talking About Mental Health

It is probably fair to say that, in recent years, the stigma attached to mental illness has faded. However, as Kate, together with Prince William and Prince Harry, point out that many people hide their illness for fear of prejudice.

“This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.”

Of course, Princes William and Harry have first-hand experience with mental illness in their family. Their mother, Princess Diana, suffered from eating disorders before her death in 1997. Prince Harry has done extensive work with veterans on both sides of the Atlantic, and he was one of the driving forces behind the Invictus Games, an Olympic style event for injured veterans.

UK tabloid the Sun reports on today's events. Kate and Prince William are stepping up their royal duties as 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth reduces the number of her public engagements.

Kate and Prince William are stepping up their royal duties as 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth reduces the number of her public engagements. Prince William and Kate are to give up their Norfolk home and move back to Kensington Palace in London. Kate and William will soon be able to spend more time together with their children as the Prince is leaving his role as a rescue helicopter pilot.

Both Kate Middleton and Prince William are very popular members of Britain’s royal family, but William is said to be cautious about taking on too many royal engagements, for fear that he will be seen as “elbowing his father,” Prince Charles, out of the way.

