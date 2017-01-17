VIDEO: Topless Feminist Protests Wax Donald Trump Figure In Madrid: ‘Grab Patriarchy By The Balls’

A Donald Trump wax figure in Madrid has already immortalized the controversial president-elect, but like everywhere else the incoming head-of-state goes, he’s followed by a steady stream of protest — this time in the form of a topless feminist.

As the Madrid Wax Museum attempted to present its new likeness of the Donald, the young woman stormed the event with breasts bared. She threw her hand under Trump’s scrotum while shouting in English and Spanish, “Grab patriarchy by the balls!” The same message was painted on her back. A guard unsuccessfully tried to cover her up with his coat and push her out of the way, but she continued to frolic in the balloons strewn about in front of the icon.

The young Spanish woman can be seen crashing the inauguration of the wax Donald statue in videos released by several European outlets. None of them identified the topless activist by name, but social media linked her to the feminist group FEMEN, known for baring their breasts at manifestations carried out against sex slavery, domestic violence and other issues that disproportionately affect women.

Trump is just one of several world leaders who have faced direct criticism from FEMEN. In fact, he’s not even the first one to have his wax figure targeted by the group, reported RadioFreeEurope. Another statue of Vladimir Putin in Paris also faced vandalism in 2014, when a member of FEMEN impaled the imitation of the Russian leader with a wooden stake and carved, “Kill Putin!” into his torso.

The group proudly claimed responsibility for the topless feminist protest on their Twitter, which should be unsurprising as they have been vocally opposed to the victory of Donald Trump long before his wax figure went up in Madrid. FEMEN refers to “female nudity free of the patriarchal system” as the “grave-digger of the system” in the manifesto available on its website.

“FEMEN female activists are the women with special training, physically and psychologically ready to implement the humanitarian tasks of any degree of complexity and level of provocation. FEMEN activists are ready to withstand repressions against them and are propelled by the ideological cause alone. FEMEN is the special force of feminism, its spearhead militant unit, modern incarnation of fearless and free Amazons.”

The feminist protester’s slogan appears to be a reference to the video released just weeks before the election where Donald can be heard telling Access Hollywood host Billy Bush that because of his level of fame he can simply, “grab [women] by the p***y.” The comments were thought to be a final nail in the coffin of Trump’s candidacy by many, but were actually re-appropriated as an unofficial campaign slogan by some of his supporters. Shirts reading, “Grab America by the p***y” have sold out at several Spencer’s locations in the lead-up to Inauguration Day on Friday, reported Russia Today.

Wax Donald Trump statues have been created by several of the kitschy museums around the world in anticipation of adding him to their presidential collections come Friday. At Madame Tussauds headquarters in London, wax sculptors have been working around the clock to complete the statue which requires the threading of thousands of individuals hairs and more than 20 coats of paint in order to create a realistic version of the president-elect, reported 9 News. Once completed, it could very well face its own topless feminist protest.

