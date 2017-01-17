Right To Self-Defense: Martin Luther King Jr Denied Right And Now We Know Why

Civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once applied for a legal permit from authorities to carry a concealed firearm after his home was firebombed… but he was denied that protection, per multiple media reports, even as government documentation reveals the minister was targeted from 1963 until the day of his assassination.

But there is now a better picture of what Rev. King was facing at that turbulent point in American history, and it is definitely a frightening truth.

Rev. King’s galvanizing appeal and the huge crowds being drawn to his speeches seems to have irked some well-place government employees at the time. As evidence, there is a file on the minister located at the Federal Bureau of Investigation online vault.

According to the FBI files on MLK, Reverend King was the target of “an intensive campaign by the F.B.I. to neutralize him as an effective civil rights leader,” per the testimony of the former Assistant Director for the FBI’s Domestic Intelligence Division, William C. Sullivan.

From late 1963 and continuing until the assassination in 1968, per the FBI vault files and testimony from Sullivan, “… in the war against King:

“No holds were barred.”

From social media here in the 21st century, after the FBI tweeted something nice about MLK, there was pushback from others against the agency’s treatment of the civil rights icon back in the day.

As stated in the article from Huffington Post, MLK Jr eventually gave up his pursuit to protect himself even as others in the same civil rights movement continued to pursue the right to carry a weapon to protect themselves from harm.

“Eventually, King gave up any hope of armed self-defense and embraced nonviolence more completely. Others in the civil rights movement, however, embraced the gun.”

According to the FBI files on MLK, available online at their FBI Vault, we do now know there was an “F.B.I. counterintelligence campaign against King.” In fact, back in the day when the news media was generating information for public discussion, people began to worry and speculate that there were perhaps officials who might also have participated in the assassination of the minister and civil rights messenger.

From the Huffington Post story by UCLA Professor of Law Adam Winkler:

“The Black Panthers took Malcolm X’s approach to the extreme, openly carrying guns as they patrolled for police abuses on the streets of Oakland. They even made guns part of their official uniform, along with the black beret and leather jacket. Every member learned about Marxism and firearms safety.”

But then California passed a law “… to disarm the Panthers and then Congress, after King was assassinated by James Early Ray, passed the Gun Control Act of 1968 — the first major federal gun control since the 1930s. These laws fueled the rise of the modern gun rights movement, which self-consciously borrowed tactics from the civil rights movement,” according to Winkler’s information.

What will we now do with our 2nd Amendment right under the new President just elected?

