Source Reveals Kris Jenner Allegedly Wants To Expose Blac Chyna With Therapist On ‘KUWTK’

On episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it looks like Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna get along just fine. There has been a lot of talk about drama within the family, but nobody really knows for sure. In Touch Weekly is sharing that a source is now saying that Kris Jenner allegedly wants to expose Blac Chyna, but wants to do it on the reality show. That would be pretty shocking, and something Chyna probably wouldn’t be okay with happening to her. You know that this would be a lot of drama for their show.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian Mix Chicken Wings and Massages At Strip Club (VIDEOS) https://t.co/rD1TE90rYC — TMZ (@TMZ) January 17, 2017

Multiple sources are speaking out and saying that the family has been “writing everything down and will present it to him.” Kris Jenner allegedly wants Rob to find out everything. Sources say that Kris and the family will actually do this on an upcoming episode of the show. A source shared the details.

“They will sit him down for an intervention and place an envelope containing all the proof of what she has done on the table in front of him. They want to have a psychologist on hand so they can discuss how Chyna abuses [Rob]. They want cameras there so the whole world can see Chyna get what’s coming to her. They also know it’ll bring in big ratings.”

If Rob Kardashian was to find out the plan at all, you know that he would rebel from showing up to something like this if his mom plans it. Kris Jenner knows that ratings are important and this would make for great ones.

When Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian started dating, she was helping him to lose weight, and things were going well. A source shared saying, “At first they thought she was a positive influence, but they now believe she is killing him. So after Rob’s emergency trip to the hospital, his family hatched a plan to get rid of Chyna once and for all.” Kris Jenner and the Kardashians are not happy with how things are going with them right now.

PICS: Blac Chyna and Rob Hit First Event Since Dream https://t.co/C64bGGbqmZ — Kardashian Online (@DASHOnline_) January 17, 2017

There is a lot of talk about how Blac Chyna wants to have another baby in the future, though. Rob and Chyna are together and then apart, so you never know what will end up happening. Us Magazine actually shared that Rob and Chyna were just out together for the first time since Baby Dream was born. On Monday, January 16 they were seen out on the red carpet for the first time. Chyna was there to host an event at Sins of Sapphire nightclub in NYC. She looked great for just having a baby a couple of months ago. Rob had on black sweatpants and a hoodie but was by her side for the event.

Rob and Chyna were having a good time at this event. It turns out that the couple was even being filmed for their upcoming season of Rob & Chyna. The fans can’t wait to see how this all goes down. Kris Jenner may decide that it is against her best judgment to go after Chyna and just let the couple handle things on their own.

Are you shocked to hear that Kris Jenner and the family might want to have a huge intervention with Blac Chyna on camera? Do you think that Rob would be really upset if they did this to her? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns to E! on Sunday nights.

[Featured Image By Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation]