Chelsea Handler Blames The Kardashians For Donald Trump Win

Supporters of Hillary Clinton are trying to figure out how Donald Trump won the presidential election. This includes Chelsea Handler, who thinks she knows who is to blame: the Kardashians. Handler says initially she wanted to leave the country for Spain post-election, but Handler, who personally registered thousands of new voters, decided it is best to stay and not let up on Trump.

And if you follow Chelsea Handler’s thinking, you might assume that Handler is angry about the way Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, has been fawning over Donald Trump, reports the Inquisitr. West not only ranted to a packed arena that he supported Donald Trump, but soon after leaving the hospital for a psych hold, Kanye West flew to New York to have a meeting with Trump at Trump Tower.

Chelsea Handler says that she is glad to have her show on Netflix so she can let people know that just because Trump is the president of the United States doesn’t mean he represents all Americans, according to Page Six. She says that he represents less than half the people, and he does not represent her or her views.

Chelsea Handler says she is making it her personal job to hold Donald Trump responsible and make fun of him as much as she can. When asked what the media could have done differently, she said they should have stopped covering Trump as if it were a reality show.

“They were treating him as an entertainer first. It was a reality show. We’ve turned into a reality show. I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don’t go away — it’s surreal. Everyone is for sale. We’re looking at a man that gets mad at Vanity Fair for reviewing his restaurant poorly. By the way, have you ever been to that restaurant? It’s the biggest piece of garbage you’ve ever walked into. That place looks like a Southwest airport lounge. It’s the worst.”

As for Kanye West’s meeting with Donald Trump, Handler says that Kanye needs to get on his meds.

Chelsea Handler said that all joking aside, she is planning to continue protesting Donald Trump’s win, reports Us Magazine. She says that she is still puzzled about how everyone got it so wrong.

“Somebody should have to put a stop to it. The idea that so many people were so wrong about the outcome is so screwed up. The fact that Russia is interfering with our election is beyond repair. How do we ever recover from that? What’s to prevent them from doing it for the rest of our lives?”

Handler says she is hoping for an impeachment, but she wonders how that would shake out in the long run.

“How would they even get him out of there? He doesn’t abide by laws and rules. They’d have to physically remove him. It’s becoming clearer what a sociopath he is. I think our job as entertainers — or my job — is to reach across and figure out the people who are so disenchanted that they voted for him, and try to find some common ground.”

Do you think that Chelsea Handler’s assertion that reality television and the Kardashians have some blame in Donald Trump’s presidential victory?

