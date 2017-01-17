Sexual Harassment Claims Against Casey Affleck Could Steal His Oscar

Casey Affleck may be headed for Oscars glory in 2017, but his demons from the past are catching up, according to News Australia. The 41-year-old younger brother of Ben Affleck is being accused of sexual harassment, humiliation, and intimidation.

Last Sunday, Casey Affleck won a Golden Globe award for his remarkable performance in Manchester by the Sea. A few days later, he received a BAFTA nomination. And while the actor is being considered to be the front-runner to win the Best Actor award at the 2017 Academy Awards, his controversial past may have an adverse impact on his chances of winning as well as his career prospects.

In a lawsuit filed over Casey Affleck’s alleged behavior on a movie set, one of his female colleagues claimed the actor was regularly using the services of prostitutes, including male transvestites.

But it wouldn’t be a big deal if Casey Affleck’s damaged reputation would be limited to only transvestite prostitutes. The female producer and female cinematographer of 2010’s I’m Still Here claimed that during filming, Affleck was sexually harassing the female crew.

In addition to that, Casey Affleck was also accused of encouraging a friend to expose his penis while on a plane. The two women also accused the actor of “routinely referring to women as ‘cows'” as well as asking women “Isn’t it about time you got pregnant?” every time he would find out a woman’s age.

Director of photography Magdalena Gorka claimed in the lawsuit that she had once woken up while on the set of I’m Still Here, which Casey Affleck directed, co-produced, co-wrote, and starred in opposite Joaquin Phoenix, to find the actor had sneaked into her bed.

Independent: Casey Affleck faces scrutiny over groping and sexist abuse allegations https://t.co/L2dKDdKymo pic.twitter.com/pbUttHH8wo — Stewart Cul (@StewartACullen) January 10, 2017

While Gorka was sleeping, Casey Affleck, wearing only his underwear and a T-shirt, allegedly had his arm around her and kept caressing her back. His breath, meanwhile, “reeked of alcohol,” Gorka’s lawsuit claims.

“She was shocked and repulsed because she did not know where he had touched her while she was sleeping or how long he had been there before she woke up.”

When Gorka told Casey Affleck to get out of her bed, the lesser known Affleck sibling “slammed the door in anger.” At the time, the actor was married to Summer Phoenix, the sister of his close friend and I’m Still Here co-star Joaquin Phoenix.

Casey Affleck and Summer split six years later, in 2015. The two are raising their two sons, 12-year-old Indiana and 8-year-old Atticus. Amanda White, who co-produced I’m Still Here with the actor, also filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Affleck, claiming that her $50,000 fee for producing the 2010 film was withheld because she had refused to sleep with Casey Affleck and his several prostitutes.

The actor has lived in the shadow of big brother Ben Affleck for years, and yet he didn’t even thank him while accepting his first Golden Globe, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The older Affleck brother appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to roast his younger brother, Casey Affleck, for not mentioning his name in his Golden Globes acceptance speech last Sunday. It seemed like the younger Affleck in his acceptance speech thanked everyone, even Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Everyone but his older brother.

The older Affleck joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live that Casey Affleck even thanked Matt Damon, “who’s a vile person in general.”

“I was a little taken aback. That’s not the kind of thing I would do. I thank people.”

Then Kimmel cut to footage of Ben Affleck’s acceptance speech from the 1998 Academy Awards, in which he thanked his younger brother Casey Affleck.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]