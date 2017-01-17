Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Dating? Goldie Hawn’s Reaction Is Beyond Telling

Rumors that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are dating have hit the internet with a serious thud this week. Just about everyone is talking about the new couple, who have supposedly been seeing each other secretly for a few months now. Sources say that the two are taking things slowly but added that Kate Hudson could not stop gushing about her new guy at a Golden Globes after-party.

And while the new relationship has been “confirmed” by several gossip outlets, Kate Hudson’s mom, Goldie Hawn, may have just put a monkey wrench in all of our “Brate” dreams.

According to X17 Online, Goldie Hawn was recently asked about the rumors, and her response is very telling. While the site would like you to believe that Hawn “didn’t deny” the rumors (because she didn’t), Hawn’s reaction seemed to imply that her daughter isn’t dating Brad Pitt at all.

Could Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson be dating so secretly that even Kate’s mom doesn’t know? Check out her reaction to being asked about her daughter’s supposed romance below. Doesn’t she seem caught off guard? Her laugh seems to indicate that the rumors are ridiculous — like she was surprised to even hear the name Brad Pitt with her daughter’s in the same sentence.

See for yourself!

This is what X17 Online had to say about the above video.

“The legendary star gave a telling laugh, and didn’t once say anything like ‘that’s silly’ or ‘don’t believe the rumors’ to our videographer. We’ll take that as a YES!”

Goldie Hawn is a great actress, but do you think that her reaction to the Brad Pitt dating rumors was meant to throw people off? Of course, Kate and her mom are very close, so this could be Hawn’s way of protecting her daughter.

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have reportedly been meeting secretly, getting to know each other and enjoying each other’s company. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brad and Kate were both at the 2017 Golden Globes but did not say a word to each other. Sources say that Kate chatted it up with Brad’s agent, and she supposedly left in a car that had “the same license plate” as the one Brad was seen in earlier that night.

It is hard to say when these two would find the time to sneak off and have a “rendezvous.” They are both very busy with their careers and their respective children, and Pitt is going through a lot with his divorce and custody battle. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brad and Kate are super involved with their families.

“Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson both live very busy lives. While they both have their careers, they also have families. Brad may be fighting Angelina Jolie to see their six kids — that in and of itself takes up a great deal of time — and Kate Hudson spends most of her day caring for her two sons, Ryder and Bingham. Kate also spends a lot of time with her mom, Goldie Hawn, and her brother, Oliver Hudson.”

Do you think that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are really dating? What do you make of Goldie Hawn’s response to the photogs questions? If Brad and Kate are indeed dating, do you think they will go public with their relationship sometime soon? Do you think it will last?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images & Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]