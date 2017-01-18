Kylie Jenner Flaunts Big Bust And Butt In Skin-Tight Style, Shares Diet Amid ‘Boob Job’ Rumors

Kylie Jenner is succeeding in sizzling even in the coldest months of the year. The 19-year-old lip kit queen of Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame has been keeping her fans hot by flaunting her very curvy figure in all sorts of extra-tight styles. From her big booty that’s on the verge of outdoing big sister Kim Kardashian for derriere daring to her generous cleavage, Kylie is making a name for herself when it comes to cheeky fashion choices.

Jenner flaunted her butt in a hot red gown in New York City, with the skin-tight style doing its most to show off Kylie’s curvy shape, reported Hollywood Life.

The 19-year-old joined sisters Kendall, 21, and Kim Kardashian, 36, to shoot a cameo for the new movie Ocean’s Eight. In contrast to Kylie, her two big sisters chose white gowns, while the lip kit queen stood out in her tight, sleeveless red gown. Kylie’s gown, which included a lace corset bodice and keyhole cutout, turned the spotlight onto her rear.

The sophisticated gown was a dramatic change for Kylie, who had just been flaunting her Juicy Couture sweatsuit. The sweatsuit spells out “Juicy” on the rear in crystals, selling for $1,140.

Jenner also was spotted sizzling in a cherry-red PVC skirt, topped with a low-cut nude top flaunting her cleavage, during her visit to New York City, according to the Mirror. Kylie was accompanied by her boyfriend Tyga.

A post describing Jenner’s sex life with Tyga recently appeared on her app, but she then shared that she did not approve it. Kylie denied that she was involved in what she described as a “very personal post” about her relationship with the 27-year-old rapper.

The post subsequently was deleted. It advised her fans to “spice things up with lingerie, toys, and massages,” and the team responsible for Jenner’s app shared their “sincere” apologies.

While Kylie isn’t about to share her sex life, she is sharing her diet for that famous booty. And it just happens to be Tyga’s favorite too, according to Oxygen.

Jenner revealed that she prepares and eats the same foods for her breakfast every day, describing her concoctions as “amazing” and promising that the preparation is “so easy.”

“I seriously love being home and cooking for my friends and family, especially breakfast.”

Revealing that the meal is Tyga’s “favorite” and that he “always asks for it,” Kylie shared that her daily breakfast features turkey sausage patties, eggs, and rice prepared a special way.

“I cook the eggs and rice together in a pan (sometimes I add cheese too), and in a separate skillet I fry up the sausage with a little olive oil for about 13 to 15 minutes until it’s well done,” she shared. “If you want a little extra flavor, sprinkle some garlic powder on your sausage.”

For those hoping that following the exact same diet will give them that booty beauty for which Jenner has become famous, the 19-year-old reality TV star also drinks a smoothie concoction. Kylie’s beverage includes orange juice, one banana, and a mixture of frozen organic strawberries and mangoes, which she says provides her with “energy, a healthy dosage of Vitamin C, potassium, antioxidants, and general deliciousness.”

But providing details of her diet hasn’t stopped the speculation that Jenner has had some sort of plastic surgery to achieve that suddenly blossoming hourglass shape. Almost every time Kylie shares a photo on Instagram, rumors follow, as in a recent one showcasing her cleavage in a tight top. Fans speculated that “she’s gone under the knife to have a boob job,” noted New magazine.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 19, focused on her hair color rather than the speculation about her shape, however, telling fans that “Brunette is Best” in her caption. As for those rumors, Jenner has fought back.

“No, people – I haven’t gotten breast implants!”

Admitting that “everyone” seems to be “obsessed” with the size of her breasts, Kylie insisted that her new curves are due to a 15-pound weight gain as she has aged.

Brunette is Best A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

While Jenner’s fans may think that the curves are due to implants, Kylie continues to deny that speculation.

“Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed,” summed up the teenager, admitting, “I’ve definitely filled out.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Marie Claire]