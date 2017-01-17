Android Nougat Updates For Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC 10, HTC One A9, & Sony Xperia Z5

Samsung is reportedly starting the regular rollout of Android Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units. Aside from Samsung’s 2016 flag bearer, HTC One A9 and Sony Xperia Z5 should be able to start tasting the Nougat flavor as well.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Samsung has begun to slowly roll out the Android Nougat firmware, making it available first to Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners who participated in the beta program. Yesterday (January 16), a report from GSM Arena revealed that the Korean tech giant has allegedly canceled pushing out the firmware update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units in China due to some bugs. This withdrawal seemed to follow HTC’s action days ago, which also stopped the release of the Nougat update for its HTC 10, citing bug issues as well.

Meanwhile, an updated post from Sam Mobile confirmed that Samsung is now rolling out the respective Android Nougat firmware for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units. It also mentioned that the update seems to be available for the non-beta testers as well.

The publication also noted the following.

“We can confirm that the update is indeed rolling out, as one of our Galaxy S7 Edge’s has started receiving the update. At this time, it seems the update is only available in markets where Samsung had launched the beta program, so we’ll be hoping the company doesn’t make consumers in other regions wait too long.”

With this confirmation, it looks like Samsung is fulfilling its statement before mentioning January 17 as the release date of the Android Nougat update for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. The firmware update, a 1.2GB-heavy one, was first seen in S7 Edge units in China and the U.K., according to the report.

As for news on the HTC 10’s Android Nougat rollout, which was stopped momentarily, a reliable tipster recently revealed a timeline as to when the Taiwanese manufacturer will resume its release. @LlabTooFer, via a Twitter post, advised HTC 10 owners to relax and wait as he shared that the Nougat update will be available again for the European and carrier models of the HTC 10 “within the next three weeks.” The Nougat update for the HTC 10 is also expected to come with the security patch for January.

HTC 10 (EU + carrier versions) to get Android N with January security patch within next 3 weeks. Relax and wait. — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) January 14, 2017

“System is much more stable and responsive comparatively to the previously released US Unlocked version. It was worth waiting more,” the leakster also added.

Another HTC smartphone that should start receiving the Android Nougat update now is the HTC One A9. While HTC 10 is the company’s 2016 flag bearer, HTC One A9 is their mid-range offering that arrived at launch with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. And finally, its Nougat update is here!

The rollout started last night in the U.S., as announced by HTC’s vice president of Product Management, Mo Versi, on his official Twitter account.

HTC One A9 Unlocked Owners! We have received technical approval on the Nougat OS update, and OTA will begin tonight! — Mo Versi (@moversi) January 16, 2017

Sony started putting the Android Nougat firmware out there for its Xperia devices a few days after cellular certification company PTCRB certified the Nougat firmware with build number 32.3.A.0.372 for Sony Xperia Z5, Z4 Tablet, and Z3 series. According to Xperia Blog, the firmware update is currently live for certain variants of the Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Premium.

The firmware should be available via the Over-the-Air process, or it can also be accessed using the Xperia Companion app on PC. Make sure to have a strong Wi-Fi connection to avoid any download and installation problems once the 1.3-GB Android Nougat firmware becomes ready for the Xperia device. Meanwhile, owners of other recent Xperia models, the Z5 Compact, Z3+, and Z4 Tablet, may not have to wait very long for the Nougat firmware to arrive.

