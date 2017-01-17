Meghan King Edmonds Baby: How Daughter Aspen Inspired Meghan’s New Job

Meghan King Edmonds is now a mother to a two-month old daughter and it sounds like King Edmonds is really loving her role as a mother. Even though Aspen was due around December 5th, Meghan gave birth to her daughter on Thanksgiving weekend, which means that her daughter is nearing the two-month mark. King Edmonds keeps gushing about her daughter and it sounds like she’s a very proud mother. And because of her own baby pictures on social media, it sounds like a company has offered her a job where she gets to gush about her daughter Aspen.

According to a new Instagram post, Meghan King Edmonds is now revealing that she has been hired to talk about all things baby for a website. In other words, Meghan will be writing articles about baby content that her followers are eager to hear about. Whether she’s talking about products for the mother or fun toys for the baby, it sounds like Meghan will be blogging about it. And it sounds like Meghan King Edmonds is excited about this venture, as she’s been itching to get back to work.

Hallelujah!???????????? please note name of wine! Here’s to a making this a habit, Miss Aspen! https://t.co/To4Z1x01Hp pic.twitter.com/J6ypXjKUq8 — Meghan King Edmonds (@MeghanKEdmonds) January 16, 2017

“ATTENTION: I’m so excited to announce that I’ve joined Celebrity Baby Trends as a staff writer! You guys are always asking for my opinions on all things baby so stay tuned for my weekly reviews. It’s been 7 weeks since I had Aspen and 4 years since I became a bonus mom to a (then) 4 and 7 year old who are now 8 and almost 11! I’ve been itching to get back to work and this is the perfect segue for me to enter back into the work force,” Meghan King Edmonds revealed on Instagram, while sharing the new job opportunity.

Meghan has considered leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County behind because she was shocked at how the ladies treated one another on the previous season of the show. Meghan King Edmonds wasn’t exactly excited about bringing her daughter into the volatile environment, where Kelly Dodd couldn’t control her anger, Heather Dubrow was breaking down, and Vicki Gunvalson was caught lying about Brooks’ medical records. But it sounds like King Edmonds is excited about her new job, where she will be writing about all things baby.

“My first assignment felt like a homework deadline back in college at Ole Miss, “I know I have to do this but I really want to check instagram first. Maybe facebook too…” *trigger social media wormhole* Four hours later…#amiright. Everyone follow Celebrity Baby Trends to see my first post go live next week!and leave comments for new or upcoming baby products you’d like me to review! #workingmom #newjob #celebritybabytrends thank you for the hire Rachel Urso!” Meghan King Edmonds continued on Instagram, sharing that her first article will be available online soon.

King Edmonds hasn’t revealed whether she’s made up her mind about returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. The ladies will start filming soon, so it makes sense that King Edmonds has been keeping silent about her decision. She’s been spending lots of time in St. Louis where her family is since Aspen’s birth and she could be keeping her cool when it comes to her co-stars. Since she’s now a mother, it wouldn’t be surprising that she skips out on the next season of the show.

What do you think of Meghan King Edmonds’ new job as a mommy blogger? Do you think she will be the right fit for the job, as she already has a growing fan base and she is willing to open up about her parenting journey?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Favored.by]