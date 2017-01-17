Marla Maples: Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife’s Hairstylist Denies ‘Entitled’ Freebie Request In Exchange For Inauguration Day Social Media PR

Marla Maples is accused of being entitled. Donald Trump’s ex-wife is at the center of a claim from a hairstylist that she tried to cut a deal for free Inauguration Day hairdos in exchange for social media buzz, this according to a Washington Post report.

Sources say that Marla Maples, Trump’s second of three wives, rubbed freelance hairstylist, Tricia Kelly, the wrong way when she tried to — essentially — get something for next to nothing.

As it goes, Kelly was reportedly “contacted by a longtime client,” who has a relationship with the Trump family, about getting her and daughter, Tiffany Trump, 23, all gussied up for the President-elect’s big day.

Early on, Kelly shared her rates — the costs for Marla and Tiffany’s hairstyles and $150.00 for travel — just as she would for any other potential client. Then, things turned sour when Maples, on behalf of the caller, rebuffed the rates. Kelly said she was told their total budget was only $300.00 — but that wasn’t good enough, apparently.

Kelly eventually gave in after a few rounds of negotiating; she offered to do the job for $200.00. She offered another $150.00 rate to get the women all dolled up for magazine-ready shots.

The caller countered and asked if Kelly would style Marla and her daughter’s hair at no cost. Maples wanted to cut a deal: Kelly would do the job for free and in return, she would get “exposure” for her business.

In other words, Trump’s ex-wife would be happy to mention them on her social media accounts. Kelly expressed her shocked that a woman of her stature was trying to cut a deal.

“I was stunned. I told them… I work for a fee, not for free.”

Kelly said she has the practice of avoiding “exposure” of this type because she doesn’t want to offend or lose customers over partisan politics — her clients are Democrats and Republicans. Moreover, she normally doesn’t publically divulge matters between her and clients. However, she was so perturbed by Marla’s “entitled” behavior, she felt compelled to expose it for what it was.

“There are people who make far less than they do who pay full price. People on staff — the incoming White House and the outgoing one — pay full price. It seemed like they were trying to see how much they could get for free based on their names.”

Presuming Kelly’s account is true, nothing is “ethically” wrong with Marla Maples asking for a sweet deal, according to experts. Had she still been married to Donald Trump, the law requires him to report any “gift” over $300.00. That includes his wife and minor children. However, since Marla and Trump are divorced and Tiffany is an adult, the matter, while in poor taste to some, is perfectly legal.

Marla Maples and Donald Trump divorced in 1999 after nearly half a decade of marriage. Their relationship was riddled with scandal; rumors emerged in several tabloids that Marla had an affair with Trump’s bodyguard at the time. Citing a previous Inquisitr report in 2016, nearly 20 years after splitting from Trump, Marla still faces the occasional rumor that she made out with a boatload of money from her divorce, to which she denies.

“Marla goes on to say that she didn’t come out of her divorce with Donald Trump with as much as people believe. In fact, Maples says she only received $2 million in the divorce settlement. Maples lives in a 750-square-foot apartment and says she ‘always laughs’ when she hears people say she walked away with a fortune from the marriage to the real estate tycoon. Marla also squashed rumors that Trump pays her ‘not to talk.’ She says that is ridiculous and that she doesn’t speak poorly of her ex-husband out of respect for the daughter that they share.”

It turns out that after the Post had contacted Maples’ PR person, Kelly began receiving some tough love talk from the person who originally hooked her up with Trump’s former spouse. She said Marla was merely trying to monitor her expenses since Tiffany graduated from college and child support payments are no longer applicable.

“You are messing with the President of the United States. She is used to a certain lifestyle and you don’t understand that.”

