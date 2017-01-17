‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna On Blast For Calling Out Kim Richards Over Her Arrests And Recovery

Lisa Rinna’s feud with Kim Richards isn’t going away anytime soon. Rinna blasted Richards on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, calling her out for past arrests and alcohol problems. How did her RHOBH co-stars react?

Radar Online reports that Lisa Vanderpump didn’t appreciate Rinna dragging up Kim’s past. The fight happened during a party at Kyle Richards’ home. Things were fine until Dorit Kemsley accused Eileen Davidson of spreading rumors about the infamous #Pantygate2016. The argument reminded Kim of Rinna’s negative comments while she struggled to get sober.

After Kim brought up their past feud, Rinna hit back by talking about her arrests.

“Totally unnecessary; trying to humiliate Kim. Low blow,” Vanderpump told the cameras.

People is reporting that Rinna tried to blame her previous behavior on the death of her parents. Kim, however, didn’t take the bait.

“You can sit here and use the excuse of losing your parents, but it’s ridiculous,” she told her co-star. “You lose someone, it’s terrible, but it’s no excuse for going around and being mean to Lisa [Vanderpump], myself, Yolanda…”

Kim didn’t hold back in defending herself.

“Does that make you happy? Does that make you feel good? I feel really good about myself today Lisa. Do you? You lie. And you are a faker. And you don’t tell the truth,” she told Rinna.

After everyone turned on Rinna, she eventually apologized to the group, saying, “I’m sincerely sorry if I hurt your feelings, Kim. I really am. That wasn’t right of me. Some of the things I said were really mean. Because I was really angry with you and I wanted to hurt you — and I’m really sorry for that.”

According to Us Magazine, Kim isn’t a full-time cast member this season. She will, however, be making frequent appearances on the show, especially with her daughter, Brooke, having a baby.

“I’m so ready to be a grandma,” Kim shared. “I hear from everybody, honestly, that this is the most amazing thing that’s ever going to happen to me. They say it’s just the most amazing thing. It changes your life.”

Of course, Kim has a long road ahead of her if she wants to keep her sobriety and be a part of the reality show. As fans will recall, being on the RHOBH was one reason why Kim spiraled out of control last year. So far, Kim looks like she’s doing better and is clearly on the right road to recovery.

“It is mandatory to me that I maintain my recovery. That is the only way that I will be able to be a part of my children’s lives and my grandson’s life,” she admitted.

Kim and Vanderpump aren’t the only RHOBH stars affected by Lisa Rinna’s comments. In an interview with E! News, newcomer Eden Sassoon admitted that she isn’t sure which side to take.

“That’s hard because I do love Lisa, and I felt like I want to be part of this, I want to help you, I want you to come out on the other end because I’ve struggled with this,” Sassoon explained. “And then I have Kim who I do respect and understand, so it’s like, oh my God, this is painful. And then I have Kyle Richards], as a sister of, losing my sister, that I’m really playing all of these parts, and it gets difficult being that Rinna is my girl.”

At the same time, Perez Hilton reports that former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville slammed Rinna on social media for her comments in the latest episode. Rinna has yet to respond to Glanville’s comments.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Tuesday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]