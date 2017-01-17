Cynthia Bailey Age: How ‘RHOA’ Star Is Preparing For Turning 50 Years Old

Cynthia Bailey is now living at her brand new lake house, even though the deal hasn’t been sealed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta just yet. Bailey sold the home she shared with Peter Thomas on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she quickly packed up the home to move elsewhere. But her brand new home wasn’t ready and Cynthia’s daughter was scared of being homeless. Now, months later, Bailey is revealing that she did get the lake home and she’s happy with her life after her divorce from Peter Thomas. Plus, Bailey is now gearing up for her big day, as she’s about to turn 50 years old.

According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey has been doing a countdown on Instagram, as she has been gearing up for her big day. And it sounds like Cynthia is happy with where she is these days, as she’s turning 50 soon. And a few days ago, Bailey posted a lengthy Instagram post, where she started counting down for her big day. 47 days before her big day, Cynthia Bailey reflected about her decision to buy a new home on the lake, even though she was scared about making such a huge investment on her own.

“47 Days Until My BIG 50. CONFESSION #3: I was sooooo afraid to buy this house. I am single, and am turning 50 on my birthday. I kept thinking about all the “what if’s”. What if I lose my job tomorrow? What if I get injured & can’t work anymore? What if I get sick & can’t work anymore? What if the world comes to an end tomorrow? You name it, and I thought it! I prayed about this house for many days & many nights,” Cynthia Bailey wrote on Instagram, sharing that she was concerned about the outcome of buying a new home, according to Bravo.

Of course, the marital home that had been featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta had been purchased by both Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas. And the two of them could handle the home together, if something went wrong. But after the home sold, Bailey had to find another place and she sold the home so both Bailey and Peter could move on with their lives. While Bailey revealed that she was nervous about buying a home, she woke up one morning and decided to move forward with the purchase.

“Then one day I woke up & decided to take a leap of faith. Something deep inside of me said, “Cynthia you got this. You deserve this. For the first time in years, do something for you! This is for u.” I made an offer the next day, and prayed some more. I am working from home today. I am sitting on my couch right now looking out at this beautiful ass lake. I am alone. I am at peace. I am happy. Thank you God for your favor, love, and blessings. It is so quiet here, I can hear my soul,” Cynthia Bailey explained on Instagram, according to Bravo.

Bailey’s divorce from Peter has been the focus of this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she’s trying to move on from the drama. Thomas is clearly hurt by the divorce, as he thought they were just separated, but it sounds like they have been able to move on in a cordial manner.

