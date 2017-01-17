‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Slammed By Former Husband Jeremy Calvert For Reportedly Making Him Look Bad

Did Leah Messer manipulate the audience during last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2?

Following a series of claims against MTV for doing that very thing, Leah Messer’s ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, has targeted the mother of three and the network in a new Instagram video.

“The phone conversations you all witnessed tonight were taken a week later when I was already in West Virginia,” Calvert said in the clip, according to a report by Radar Online on January 17. “MTV, all they want to do is stir the pot and cause more drama that was unnecessary because we already hashed out the issue.”

According to the report, Leah Messer participated in an allegedly staged phone conversation, which was said to have been facilitated by MTV to amp up the drama and increase ratings. During the chat, she blasted Jeremy Calvert for taking their 3-year-old daughter out of state without her permission.

“About me leaving West Virginia and not updating [Leah Messer] about my travels with our child, I texted her at 6:24 p.m. and did not get a text message back until 9:38 p.m. when I was already in Ohio,” he said. “I’m not waiting around three hours for my ex-wife to respond to me and say, ‘Yes you can take our child to Ohio or not during a disaster.'”

As the episode continued, Calvert was seen ignoring Leah Messer’s text messages and phone calls before eventually calling her back and putting her on blast for failing to answer his message promptly.

“I tried my best to communicate,” he said. “I can’t help if someone don’t answer the phone or read text messages.”

Following the Teen Mom 2 Season 7B premiere last month, Calvert shared an announcement with fans in which he promised to expose MTV and their allegedly incorrect editing as the season plays out. “As a repercussion for deceitful editing, I will address each scene with what really happened,” he wrote to fans at the time. “I appreciate all of your support over the years.”

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert were involved in another editing dispute early last year after they were seen sitting down for a post-divorce dinner, during which Messer seemed to be alone in her efforts to get back together with her former partner. As they enjoyed a night out, Leah Messer spoke of her former marriage to Calvert and admitted that she struggled personally during their relationship.

Towards the end of the relationship, Leah Messer was targeted with allegations of an affair and drug use, and while she denied those claims, Calvert ultimately called her out on Twitter for a relationship with Robbie Kidd and announced plans for divorce. Then, once they met for dinner after their divorce was finalized, Leah Messer expressed her regrets and made an effort to look towards the future. Meanwhile, Jeremy Calvert appeared uninterested in the idea.

After the episode aired, Leah Messer took to Twitter, where she said her feelings towards Calvert were mutual and labeled Teen Mom 2 a “fake a**” show.

“[Leah Messer] wrote that because the show cut out everything on Jeremy’s side,” an industry source told People Magazine last year. “He was the one who was begging her to come back and to give him another chance. He was the one that coordinated the date and to try to make it work.”

“The show was edited to make it seem like she was the one doing it and didn’t show anything about Jeremy, and she wanted to set the record straight,” added the source.

To see more of Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, which air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]