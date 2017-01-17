Nicole Kidman In Line For An Oscar For ‘Lion,’ Feeling Positive For Another Pregnancy As Her Grandmother Fell Pregnant At 49

Nicole Kidman’s work in Lion has been critically acclaimed, and the actress is due to be nominated for a number of prestigious awards in 2017.

Having already won the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Award in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category her role in Lion, Nicole Kidman’s role in the movie also won her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award, but the actress failed to win in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Lion is a tale of an Indian boy who wishes to trace his roots back to his native village, many years after he is adopted by Australian parents. Nicole Kidman and David Wenham play the role of the adoptive parents of the Indian boy who is played by Dev Patel. According to The Sun, the AACTA awards are considered as the Australian Oscars, and Nicole Kidman was accompanied by Keith Urban, her musician husband, for the awards ceremony that took place in Los Angeles.

News Australia reports that the Eyes Wide Shut actress won the coveted award over other talented actresses Viola Davis, Naomie Harris, Teresa Palmer, and Michelle Williams.

Dev Patel, Kidman’s co-star in Lion, won the AACTA Award in the Best Supporting Actor category. Given the success of the film in these crucial early days, Nicole Kidman could be in line for an Oscar nomination – and even possibly the award – for her role.

Nicole Kidman has previously won an Oscar award for her performance in The Hours, and has been nominated two other times for her roles in Rabbit Hole and Moulin Rogue!

Even though Nicole Kidman did not win the Golden Globe award last week for her role, she was successful in gaining admiration and media attention by dressing gorgeously in an Alexander McQueen gown that made her appear elegant and graceful on the red carpet.

The 49-year-old actress is quite particular about her physical fitness, and she has also expressed her desire to become pregnant once again. Nicole Kidman believes that children have brought a great deal of positivity to her life, and has said that she would love to have more children even after reaching the age of 49-years-old.

Nicole Kidman is confident that she has the stamina to have another baby because her mother was born to her 49-year-old grandmother. According to the Telegraph, the Moulin Rouge! actress revealed that she is feeling positive and thinks that 2017 might be the year that she welcomes another child into the world with her husband, Keith Urban.

“I still have the faintest hope that something may happen to me this year. Keith and I would love to have more babies. My grandmother gave birth to my mother at 49. I would be beyond happy and just welcome it with open arms.”

Nicole Kidman is hopeful about having a baby despite the fact she has faced challenges while conceiving earlier. The actress has been quite vocal about her fertility problems in the past, aiming to reduce the stigma surrounding fertility issues for other women. Nicole Kidman had gone through several failed cycles of fertility treatments in addition to having several devastating miscarriages. She also suffered problems due to an ectopic pregnancy.

Faith Margaret, Nicole and Keith’s second daughter, was born with the help of a surrogate mother. Earlier, Kidman had credited Australia’s Kununurra Waterfalls for helping her to conceive Sunday Rose, her first daughter with Keith Urban. It seems that the actress had gone swimming in the waterfall while filming Baz Luhrmann’s Australia, and it was in this location that her daughter was conceived.

Nicole Kidman had previously had so many difficulties conceiving children in her previous marriage with Tom Cruise, and hence the couple had adopted two children, Conor and Isabella.

Despite, or perhaps partly because of, Nicole Kidman’s difficulty in conceiving, the actress has often expressed that she finds it joyful to raise children.

Nicole Kidman first experienced the joy of parenthood while raising Conor and Isabella, yet her joy turned to pain when her two children, now adults, became estranged from her due to their active participation in the Church of Scientology. Kidman’s marriage to Cruise ended after the actress gave up her affiliation to the Church of Scientology and, according to the rules of the controversial church, members must renounce their affiliation with any people who do not share their faith.

For Nicole Kidman, leaving the Church of Scientology inevitably meant risking the estrangement of her two children, and it is for this reason that Katie Holmes later ended her marriage with Cruise, as she reportedly feared that their young daughter Suri Cruise would one day renounce her just as Conor and Isabella had renounced Nicole Kidman.

Fans of the Australia actress are enjoying seeing Nicole Kidman happy in a stable, loving marriage and with two young children, and would be thrilled to hear news of another pregnancy for the happy couple.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]