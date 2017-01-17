Kandi Burruss Finances: ‘RHOA’ Star Selling Many More Sex Toys Thanks To The Show?

Kandi Burruss takes her business very seriously, and it sounds like she has plenty of projects on the go these days. While Burruss was working hard in the music industry when she first started filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta, things have shifted for her. Kandi may still be working in the music industry, but she’s showcasing companies that could be financially rewarding for her. On the show, Burruss is working on her new restaurant, her sex-toy line, and even a possible baby line that includes toys, gadgets, and clothing. And Kandi was thrilled that Sunday’s episode was all about business.

According to a new Instagram post, Kandi Burruss is now revealing that she did very well when it came to the camp that Phaedra Parks had put together to help the children of the Flint water crisis. Phaedra wanted to do something good for the children, so she set up a spot where people could buy their products. Kandi was selling her Bedroom Kandi line, Kenya Moore was selling her haircare line, and Sheree Whitfield was selling her t-shirts. And rather than focus on drama, Burruss revealed that she’s happy about the show focusing on business for once.

“I’m glad tonight’s #RHOA was geared towards something positive! We have amazing products at Bedroom Kandi & we are a company that gives back. Check out BedroomKandi.com & see what we have to offer. Also if you’ve ever thought about being a consultant this is the perfect time. You can make up to 60% of all your sales!” Kandi Burruss revealed on Instagram after Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, while one person expressed her support for the entrepreneur, replying, “All the shade they was throwing at Bedroom Kandi, but your product sold the most at the Pop Up Shop. I love it!!”

Even though the focus of the pop-up shop was to raise money for the children of Flint, the show focused on the drama between Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore. Marlo was angry that Kenya hadn’t invited her to her birthday party and she was furious with the way their friendship had changed over the years. But the real focus should have been on business, as Kandi Burruss was the one who sold the most and donated the most money to the children of Flint.

“Thanks to everyone who voted for me & Bedroom Kandi! We definitely had the products poppin at the pop up shop!” Kandi Burruss revealed on Instagram, thanking people for reaching out and purchasing Bedroom Kandi products, to which one person wrote to her, “Kandi always come thru with the biggest check! Meanwhile all these other girls just like to talk but can’t back it up when it comes to things like charity.”

Even though Phaedra and Kandi don’t get along these days on the show, it sounds like Burruss could keep the drama away from the pop-up shop and focus on the needs of the children. Rather than keep her promise of giving Phaedra 50% of sales, she donated a whopping $2,500 to the children of Flint, which was the most anyone donated that day.

“Kandi you are your mother’s child. Momma Joyce reading spirit has jumped off on you. Girl I was weak laughing at you this season. I am glad you got your read on. Tell them girl,” one person wrote on Instagram, while another person added, “I love you Kandi. Never mess with a quite person they will snap on you.And you did just that! You let them know don’t let this sweet face fool you. Yessssssss hunnie!!!!”

What do you think of Kandi Burruss’ comment that the focus of Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta should have been on business?

