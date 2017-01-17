Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Getting Back Together? Jon Voight Hopes Things ‘Work Out’

Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie getting back together? After Hollywood’s hottest power couple called in quits in 2016, the world simply didn’t know what to do with itself; if Brangelina couldn’t make it, how could anyone?!

Several rumors hit the internet following the couple’s joint statement announcing their divorce. For starters, many believed that Brad Pitt cheated on Angelina Jolie with actress Marion Cotillard, leaving Angelina the exact same way he found her. Others were led to believe that Brad Pitt was abusive to at least one of the couple’s six children. Those accusations opened up an investigation by child services, putting Brad against a wall for a few weeks. Fortunately, nothing turned up and Brad wasn’t arrested on child abuse charges.

It seems like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are completely done at this point, especially because of everything we’ve heard and read — but what if there’s hope?

According to Us Weekly, Angelina Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, spoke out on his daughter’s recent split and seemed to be a bit optimistic about the former couple’s future. Check out what he had to say below.

“It’s a difficult time, and I don’t like to talk about it, but of course, I’m thankful for everybody’s good wishes and prayers. And I hope things work out,” Voight said. “I’m rooting for them. I don’t want this thing to dissolve. I’m rooting for the kids. My heart is with everybody, and my daughter, certainly, and the children,” he added.

Could this mean that there’s hope for a Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie reconciliation? While anything is possible, it does seem as though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are completely over. It would be nice for the two to be cordial for the sake of raising their six children, but it’s hard to imagine the two working things out after what’s turning out to be a pretty nasty split. Their custody battle has been ongoing and sources say that Brad has barely been able to see his kids.

A couple of weeks ago, reps for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie released a statement about their clients’ plans to keep everything — divorce and custody negotiations and agreements — private and completely out of the public eye from that point on.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

If Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had any plans to get back together, chances are they would not be battling over custody with their lawyers. Not to mention, Brad Pitt has reportedly found a new love to hold his interest post-split. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brad has secretly been dating actress Kate Hudson for a few months now.

The two haven’t gone public with their alleged romance just yet, but sources say Kate Hudson gushed over her new guy at a Golden Globes afterparty. It’s unknown how serious the two are at this point, but it sounds like Brad Pitt is really trying to move on from his failed marriage. No word on whether Angelina Jolie is dating anyone or if she’s even interested in being in a romantic relationship after everything that has gone on in her life. It sounds like she’s really focusing on her kids right now.

Do you think that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will be getting back together?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]