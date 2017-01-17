Lamar Odom Wants To Get Back Together With Khloe Kardashian, Opens Up About Drug Overdose On ‘The Doctors’

Lamar Odom recently sat down with Dr. Travis Stork for an interview on his daytime series, The Doctors, and during the show, he admitted that his love for Khloe Kardashian is still alive.

“I want my wife back,” Lamar Odom tells Dr. Stork in a sneak peek at the interview, which airs on Tuesday, January 17.

Lamar Odom’s divorce from Khloe Kardashian was finalized in December of last year, around the time the former NBA star checked himself into a treatment center in San Diego, California. As fans will recall, the former couple got married in September 2009 and parted ways in 2013.

“I think when people watch the interview on our show in its totality, I think they will be moved by this is just a man trying to get his life together like a lot of people out there who struggle with abuse or addiction or relationship problems,” Dr. Stork explained to People Magazine of Lamar Odom’s interview.

Lamar Odom’s interview on The Doctors took place just over a year after he suffered a near-fatal drug overdose while spending time with numerous women at a legal brothel in Pahrump, Nevada.

During his appearance on The Doctors, Lamar Odom spoke of his time at the brothel, which came to an abrupt end when he was found unconscious in one of the facility’s VIP rooms.

“Being in that damn brothel and thinking I was going to just rest a little bit. I wasn’t in a good place mentally before that incident happened,” he recalled, as The Mirror revealed. “Me and my wife at the time were going through some things. I was in a dark place.”

After Lamar Odom was taken to a nearby hospital, his then-estranged wife flew from Los Angeles on a private jet to be with him. Also on the flight were Kim Kardashian, her sister, and Kris Jenner, her mother, who were there to offer additional support.

When Lamar Odom was taken to the hospital, he was said to be in a coma, but ultimately, about 3 days later, he woke up and was transferred to Los Angeles, where his recovery continued for 3 months. From there, Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian grew close to one another once again and in early 2016, they appeared together on Kardashian’s family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As fans of the show may recall, Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian joked about having a second wedding and following through with their plans to divorce. Then, weeks later, the former couple went their separate ways amid allegations of Odom’s potential return to drugs. A short time after that, Kardashian refiled documents to end their marriage for good.

Although Khloe Kardashian has moved on from her marriage and is now in love with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, a source claims Lamar Odom is determined to make his presence known in Kardashian’s life and feels her relationship with Thompson isn’t as serious as it has been portrayed.

“[Lamar Odom] needs [Tristan] to know how madly in love he still is with Khloe and wants Tristan to understand that he and Khloe have unfinished business,” a source told Hollywood Life days ago. “[Lamar] doesn’t want to disrespect what they have, but he thinks Tristan is just like James Harden and French Montana — a place holder in her life for when he returns.”

After filing for divorce in December 2013, Kardashian went on to date French Montana and was also linked to Rick Fox and The Game before engaging in a relationship with James Harden, which ended in late 2015 amid cheating rumors.

