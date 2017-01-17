Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel Referred To In ‘Doctor Strange’: Did You Notice?

Brie Larson had a part in Doctor Strange that only a few noticed, according to the Express. Not a part though, but rather a reference. Marvel fans didn’t even realize Captain Marvel would be mentioned in Marvel films so soon after her character was announced.

But they did it. A reference to Brie Larson’s character was really there, and only diehard Marvel fans paid attention. In one Doctor Strange scene, Benedict Cumberbatch’s character is driving in a car, while on the phone considering new clients.

Yes, that’s the scene that was just before Benedict Cumberbatch’s character had the car crash that turned his life upside down. While on the phone, Doctor Strange was offered a client that is likely Brie Larson’s character, Captain Marvel.

The description of the client he’s offered is a “22-year-old female who was struck by lightning.” While it’s not actually a direct reference to Brie Larson’s character’s origin, it’s still likely it’s her. Captain Marvel obtained her powers after touching a Kree machine, according to Marvel comic books.

However, the Captain Marvel screenwriters have previously revealed that they are planning to fully change Brie Larson’s character’s origin story so that her character is not compared to DC’s Green Lantern.

Brie Larson will try on her Captain Marvel suit in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, and then in early 2019 the actress gets her own standalone film. Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel’s real name, is already said to be one of the strongest Marvel characters.

In fact, Brie Larson’s character is more powerful than such Marvel characters as the Hulk and Thor. Even though Captain Marvel is not as popular as Wonder Woman in comic books, she is considered to be much stronger.

2016 was a huge year for Brie Larson, beginning with receiving her first Academy Award nomination for her role in Room, and then ultimately winning the award. Shortly afterward, the 27-year-old actress was cast as Captain Marvel in Marvel’s first-ever female-led film.

And now Brie Larson is stepping into The Glass Castle, according to Entertainment Weekly. In the upcoming drama, Larson stars as a young woman from a dysfunctional family.

The Glass Castle film is based on Jeannette Walls’s best-selling memoir of the same name. In the upcoming drama, Brie Larson plays the memoir’s author, who is coming of age in a family full of dysfunctional nomads, including alcoholic Rex and artist Rose Mary.

Although Rex’s alcohol issues have an adverse impact on the family, he still manages to inspire his kids, including Brie Larson’s character, and distract them from poverty and other everyday struggles. So the differences that run deep in the family serve as both the family’s curse and its salvation.

The film’s cast is pretty star-studded. Besides Brie Larson, it also stars Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson as Rose Mary and Rex respectively. Max Greenfield (New Girl, Veronica Mars), meanwhile, portrays a character named David.

In The Glass Castle, Brie Larson reunited with her Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Cretton. The director was also one of the people credited with penning the script for the upcoming coming-of-age drama.

Although Brie Larson was not nominated for an Oscar for her brilliant performance in Short Term 12 in 2013, she did earn high critical acclaim back then. She was, however, nominated for the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Indie Spirits for her role in Short Term 12.

Brie Larson’s costar, Watts, has shared snaps from the film’s set on her Instagram account. The actress gave her fans the first look on the set during production in West Virginia.

The film is set to be released in 2017.

