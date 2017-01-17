Nick Viall Baby Rumors: Did ‘Bachelor’ Get Someone Pregnant? [Spoilers]

Nick Viall baby rumors have crept up following his premiere as this season’s Bachelor. While Bachelor spoilers have focused on who Nick chooses as his bride-to-be, other reports indicate that the “bad boy” of the franchise is up to his old tricks again, sleeping with various women associated with the show and now, of course, getting one pregnant. Oops.

According to OK! Magazine, Nick Viall sleeps with at least two women on his season of The Bachelor. One of those women is his season pick, Vanessa Grimaldi. The other one is more than likely one of the women he takes to the Fantasy Suite (Corinne, perhaps). The site claims that a girl Nick Viall had sex with — a girl he doesn’t get engaged to — thinks that she’s pregnant — and that the baby is his.

If Nick Viall had a baby with a woman on The Bachelor that wasn’t his fiancee, one could see how that would cause a problem in his new relationship. Couple this with Reality Steve‘s claims about Nick and Vanessa already having problems and, well, you have a really interesting After The Final Rose.

Chances are, however, that Nick Viall isn’t expecting a baby with any contestant. If the rumors are true in the sense that one of the women “thinks” that she’s pregnant with Nick Viall’s baby, our money goes on Corinne Olympios. It is an overly dramatic plot line that only that could only be carried out by the one person that everyone seems to hate this season.

Nick Viall isn’t the most beloved person in The Bachelor franchise, that’s for sure. While many are enjoying him on the show and believe that he has more personality than rumored Bachelor Luke Pell, Nick isn’t super well liked. A lot of women find him sleazy and somewhat creepy, as evidenced by the comments on the official Bachelor Facebook page and on Twitter.

Nick Viall has been on so many Bachelor/ette shows and spinoffs that he actually has a reputation now. He has slept with numerous women on or associated with the show, which isn’t super attractive. If you just think about the people Nick has admitted to having sex with on the show(s), you know he slept with Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Liz Sandoz. He most likely had sex with Jen Saviano on last season’s Bachelor In Paradise, bringing his total to four. He also has sex with this season’s winner, Vanessa Grimaldi, which brings him to five. It is presumed that Nick also has sex in the Fantasy Suite with at least one other woman on his season of The Bachelor, so that makes it six.

According to Reality Steve, Nick Viall has slept with numerous women related to the franchise. And those numbers have nothing to do with the women he has slept with outside of the show(s).

Is a Nick Viall baby possible, given the above information? Sure. It is possible to have a baby just having sex with one person, one time. Nick has more than quadrupled his chances of becoming a dad.

Do you think the Nick Viall baby rumors have any truth to them? What do you think about Nick sleeping with different women in The Bachelor franchise? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Craig Sjodin/ABC]