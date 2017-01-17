‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For January 17, Iron Banner And Patch Day

The first Iron Banner and patch of 2017 will arrive Tuesday for Destiny. The ceremonial Weekly Reset arrived first, however, with the other festivities starting at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on January 17.

The 2.5.0.1 update will hit Destiny first. Per Bungie’s last weekly update, the patch will address issues with Xur’s inventory, patrol missions in the Plaguelands not dropping the right loot, plus weapon stability on the Nova Mortis and Abbadon Exotic Machine Guns.

Iron Banner will follow at approximately 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. This month’s event is a game of Clash with Guardians competing to earn Chest Pieces and Gauntlets for armor plus a Sidearm and Rocket Launcher for weapons.

Nightfall — The Sunless Cell

Dreadnaught, Rings of Saturn: Assault a prison deep in the heart of the Dreadnaught and put an end to a Hive champion.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Arc Burn — Arc Damage from any source is greatly increased.

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Juggler — No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Arc Burn – Arc Damage from any source is greatly increased.

Specialist – Special Weapon damage is favored.

Exposure – Guardian shields are increased but do not replenish.

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Aksis

The second of the two Wrath of the Machine Raid challenges. For this challenge, at least one player on the Fireteam will need to supercharge and stun Aksis on each teleport. This is on every teleport, not just once per phase. Designating three players to handle this duty is the simplest solution, and they need to stand on plates located on the right, left, and back middle of the arena to do so. This leaves all three teleport locations covered when Aksis teleports to them.

Rewards include the SIVA Ornament and Exotic Engram on Hard mode difficulty. Meanwhile, 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode is also available, along with a Vosik’s Venom Emblem.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Seditious Mind Vex 2 Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx Cabal 3 Sylok, the Defiled Hive

Modifiers

Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.

Grounded — Players take more damage while airborne.

Precision Kill Bonus — Precision kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Close Still Counts — Use grenades to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Shadow Boxer — Use Void abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Kill Them Back — Kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Warpriest (Guide)

The first challenge for the King’s Fall Raid Challenge should be a snap for those experienced with the encounter already. The fireteam must ensure that no one player holds the aura during the damage phase more than once.

Possible rewards for the challenge on Normal include a 320 Light level Artifact and 320 Light level weapon, and one of the missing Calcified Fragments along with the normal chance at an Exotic. The rewards on Hard mode are a 335 Light level Artifact and 335 Light level weapon, plus the “Worm God’s Servant” emblem and the Calcified Fragment. You can get the Normal mode rewards in Hard mode in addition to the 335 level rewards.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Balwur

The wizard Balwur may be the easiest Tier 3 boss to appear in the Court of Oryx yet. The hook with her is that the floor of the court is covered in poison except for the area underneath the platform and safe zones created by killing Major Acolytes. Balwur spawns on top of the platform, while Major Acolytes, Knights, and Thrall will spawn and move around the arena. The platform is poison-free but obviously dangerous as Balwur will shoot players and drop poison clouds.

Weekly Crucible Playlists

Mayhem Rumble

Iron Banner (starting at 1 p.m. ET)

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Back to Basics Exercise your skills in the Clash match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 25 Assisted Kills

Get 25 Ability Kills 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved”, “Silver Tier Achieved”, or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Clean Up Get 150 enemy kills with your fireteam during a SIVA Crisis Strike to earn “Brutal Efficiency” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Together We Rise Complete Public Events in the Plaguelands. 5,000 500 Shock It to Me Use Arc damage to kill Fallen. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Vandals Complete Vandal encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Ghelon Grants a detailed radar. Radar persists when sighting with primary weapons. 35 Discipline/

36 Strength 93% Memory of Skorri When your super is full, nearby allies’ supers recharge faster. 57 Strength 75% Memory of Radegast Gain the ability to reflect energy-based projectiles when Guarding with a Sword. Increased Sword Ammo capacity. 31 Intellect /

34 Strength 86%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Sho’oulth, Horror of Oryx. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Citadel on Venus or The Hollows on Mars. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Ambassador Complete 3 strikes in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Sovereignty Defeat 50 Fallen in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Fury Get 30 Solar Kills on the Dreadnaught. 1,500 250



