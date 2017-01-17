‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Took Acting Lessons Before Filming His Season: Can You Say ‘Double Standard’ About Being On TV For The Right Reasons?

The following article is entirely the opinion of Cheryl P and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Bachelor star Nick Viall is a pro when it comes to filming a reality TV series. After all, he’s been surrounded by cameras and television producers for the better part of three years. From his first two stints as a contestant on Andi and Kaitlyn’s seasons of The Bachelorette to his appearance on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, Nick was a seasoned reality star when he took his current gig as ABC’s leading man.

But it may not be just his role as a contestant within the Bachelor franchise that has helped Nick on TV. According to Reality Steve, months before the 36-year-old former software salesman started filming, he moved from Chicago to Los Angeles and started taking acting lessons. Combine that with his recent experience as a model with the Wilhelmina modeling agency, and the 6’2″ tall Wisconsin native has all the makings of a star.

I'm really just holding an empty cup pretending to drink coffee. ????: @ninajunger A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jul 10, 2016 at 4:45pm PDT

That leads to the big question of the season, and it’s not “who did Nick give his final rose to?” Instead, inquiring minds want to know if Nick Viall took acting lessons because he plans to pursue a career in television? Surely if he brushed up on his acting skills, his role as The Bachelor would be more Hollywood-worthy than someone who simply went on the show to find love for the right reasons.

And I’m not saying Nick didn’t take the gig to find true love because at this point he probably wants to do something other than go to rose ceremonies. Seriously, he’s probably had enough exotic dates, Fantasy Suite sex, and jetting across the country to participate in press events. Sounds tiring, doesn’t it?

And speaking of Fantasy Suite sex, Nick wasn’t shy when he called out Andi Dorfman on national television for “making love” without “being in love” and, according to a previous report from the Inquisitr, Nick has slept with at least seven girls within the Bachelor franchise. Yet he was quick to dismiss contestant Liz Sandoz when he found out she talked about their one-night stand with her mansion buddy, Christen Whitney.

During Episode 2, ABC ran a video clip that shows Nick pondering Liz’s existence on the show. Once the episode aired, viewers saw him question Liz about her intentions on the show. Was she there for the right reasons (also known as “to find love” in Bachelor-speak) or did she just want to be on TV?

His question to Liz prompts me to question if Nick took the Bachelor gig just to be on TV or did he accept the role for the right reasons? Does a smart, decent-looking guy need to go on a TV show not once, but four times, to find the love of his life? Did he need acting lessons to help him along on his journey? What about Tinder, Match, or another online dating service — wouldn’t that have been a less taxing way to find someone to settle down with?

Granted, the fame part of becoming a part of the Bachelor franchise is a really big deal to most contestants and leads. After all, if you don’t win at the love game, you can promote products on social media and make some serious bank. Us Weekly reports that Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade and Tanner Tolbert are on track to bring in $1 million from endorsement deals last year. That’s a nice chunk of change for simply telling people you like all the goodies in the new FabFitFun box or enjoy whitening your teeth 24/7.

But pimping out products doesn’t seem to be part of Nick Viall’s master plan. He doesn’t post photos of himself promoting products, but he does have a huge social media presence. From Snapchat to Twitter to Instagram, he is doing a good job staying in the spotlight, something he’s been working on since his appearance on Andi’s season.

Smile … It's hump day ???? #madeinfidelity #bodaskins #shades #la A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 13, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

Despite the countless spoilers about Nick’s season of The Bachelor, fans won’t find out for sure if Nick is single or engaged until he appears on the live After the Final Rose special that airs right after the March 13 season finale. But for skeptics who question whether Nick is looking for love or fame, TV Lust writer Abby Draper has a little intel on that topic.

Draper, who sat down with Viall after his appearance on Paradise, was part of one of Reality Steve‘s recent podcasts and dished some dirt about the reality TV star. (listen to the full podcast below)

In addition to explaining that he was offended that ABC didn’t offer him a gig on Dancing with the Stars after his appearances on the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Draper states that she doesn’t think he’s on the show to find love. She went on to say that he thinks he is the “God of the Bachelor” and can get “any woman he wants.”

“He very, very, very much loves himself, Abby told Reality Steve. “I don’t think he’s here to find love at all. I think he’s here for another stint on television… he’s trying his best to stay in the spotlight.”

Will we see Nick walk down the aisle with one of the 30 women who are pursuing him on The Bachelor or will he move on to another ABC show that will keep him in the lights – perhaps on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars?

Stay tuned to find out what Nick Viall is going to do next, and while you wait, watch The Bachelor on Monday nights on ABC and see if those acting lessons have paid off.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]