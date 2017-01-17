WWE News: Big Update On Brock Lesnar’s In-Ring Status Leading To ‘WrestleMania’

Brock Lesnar returned to RAW on Monday night, his first televised appearance on WWE programming since his shocking defeat to Goldberg at SurvivorSeries in November. It hasn’t been uncommon for Lesnar to take extended hiatuses since his WWE comeback in 2012 allowed for a part-time schedule. However, his most recent two months away seemed longer due to the nature in which he fell during his last match.

Brock was originally scheduled to win the match at Survivor Series in what would have only been a one-off for Goldberg before walking back off into the sunset and perhaps a Hall of Fame induction soon after that. But Goldberg’s popularity surpassed Vince McMahon’s expectations, and the two sides agreed to extend their agreement through at least, WrestleMania 33.

Once Goldberg agreed to remain in the fold, they booked the finish the way they did at Survivor Series to extend the feud with Brock Lesnar. Vince and company then decided to add them to the Royal Rumble match in what has become one of the most stacked matches of all time. Neither are currently being considered to win, however, as their rivalry will continue up until WrestleMania, where Brock will presumably win what will be their final encounter.

As part of Goldberg’s extension, he agreed to wrestle three more matches. The two obvious ones are the Royal Rumble match and then his showdown with Lesnar at ‘Mania. But the third, which we recently uncovered, will take place at Fastlane, the RAW-only pay-per-view sandwiched in the middle of the Royal Rumble later this month and WrestleMania at the beginning of April.

As for Brock Lesnar’s schedule, according to a report from Daily Wrestling News, The Beast is only set to wrestle at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania at this point. As of now, Lesnar is not scheduled to appear at Fastlane, but that could always change.

There has been talk that the WWE will mirror the Brock Lesnar-Goldberg program from 2004 before both walked out on the company. If that is, in fact, the case, then Lesnar might just show up at Fastlane to cost Goldberg a victory in whichever match he’s competing in. If you recall, Goldberg cost Brock the WWE Championship in the main event against Eddie Guerrero at the 2004 No Way Out, setting up their infamous bout at WrestleMania XX the following month.

As noted, things are always subject to change, and Vince McMahon has been known to add dates to Lesnar’s calendar if Brock’s schedule is free. The WWE Universe will certainly get their fill of Brock Lesnar as this week’s RAW was the beginning of his busiest slate with WWE. Lesnar is booked for every episode of Monday Night RAW from now until WrestleMania with the exception of the February 13 show.

That particular show will take place from Las Vegas, where Brock Lesnar is currently serving a one-year suspension thanks to his failed drug test during his return to the UFC. But not only that, but The Beast will also make his presence felt on four different live event shows as well during the build to Orlando.

In a welcomed contrast to recent feuds featuring part-time stars, the past two episodes of RAW have featured both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar mingling with other full-time stars on the roster. Each has gotten physical during segments with the likes of Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn.

This interaction has led to speculation about Goldberg’s potential opponent at Fastlane, as well as Brock Lesnar’s next program after WrestleMania, which may not even take place until SummerSlam. There’s certainly a chance Lesnar could show up on a pay-per-view in between that time, but the WWE has yet to confirm any more than seven pay-per-views at this point for 2017.

