Jennifer Aniston And Amal Clooney Want To Be Known For More Than Pregnancy Rumors And Fashion News

Jennifer Aniston, born Jennifer Joanna Aniston in 1969 in Los Angeles, became a well-known and much-loved actress when she played the role of Rachel Green on NBC’s Friends. Her long stint on Friends made her a highly-paid superstar, and with this experience she managed to break into the film industry, arguably being the only one of the six main cast members of Friends to go on to superstardom after the hit sitcom ended.

Jennifer Aniston do you mean real life Disney princess pic.twitter.com/c52VxNqmxp — ѕнαℓєηα (@mebeshalena) January 12, 2017

She later became even more famous when she married Brad Pitt, who was the most sought-after actor at the time. Apart from being an A-List Hollywood celebrity, Pitt had also earned the reputation of being the Sexiest Man Alive. However, the relationship failed when the Legends of the Fall actor became romantically involved with Angelina Jolie.

Aniston and Pitt were considered the ideal Hollywood couple, and fans were shocked to learn about their divorce. Of course, the divorce was a dreadful experience for Aniston, becoming even more painful when fans looked upon her as an object of pity. Since then, people have been commenting non-stop on Aniston’s divorce, love life, and her body.

The media haunted the actress about pregnancy rumors after she married actor Justin Theroux. Undaunted, the actress is continuing to make good progress in her career. According to Fox News, Aniston revealed that she refuses to respond to comments that are designed to hurt her.

“My marital status has been shamed; my divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples have been shamed. I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.”

"They're all my mothers, they're all my sisters, they're all my partners, they're all my wives, my everything." – jennifer aniston pic.twitter.com/VozHfzViUe — ㅤ (@94srachel) January 12, 2017

In fact, Harpers Bazaar noted that Amal Clooney has received similar treatment to Jennifer Aniston. Noting that the famed lawyer brought a case against ISIS on behalf of Nobel Peace Prize nominee Nadia Murad and gave a powerful speech at the United Nations condemning its inaction when it comes to the crimes committed by ISIS, the publication noted that most press coverage on Clooney focusses on pregnancy rumors.

Why Amal Clooney Is Suing ISIS https://t.co/rbT0HajdM1 pic.twitter.com/indVkoEgqV — Alex Poucher (@AlexPoucher_com) December 21, 2016

Jennifer Aniston believes that a woman should not be forced to comment on decisions she makes about her personal life. In fact, she suggests that women should not pay any attention to the media. Unfortunately, Aniston was in the news once again when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decided to end their marriage. Eager fans were curious to know her reaction to Brad Pitt’s recent divorce, as it’s commonly thought that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor cheated on her in the past.

Instead of making a vindictive statement, Aniston revealed that she’s feeling happier than ever because she’s loved and adored by her husband, Justin Theroux. According to USA Today, the actress revealed that her marriage to Theroux has brought many positive changes to her life.

“I feel completely seen, and adored, no matter what state. There’s no part of me that I don’t feel comfortable showing, exposing. And it brings forth the best part of myself, because I care about him so much.”

Aniston also remarked that she feels hurt when her husband is wronged in any way, which goes to show that the happy couple are physically and emotionally well-connected. Since she now has stability in her life, Aniston is taking the time to decide upon the next step in her career. USA Today reported that the actress is exploring different avenues, ensuring she makes the right career move.

“This is a time when I’m not completely sure what I’m doing. The most challenging thing right now is trying to find what it is that makes my heart sing.”

Marie Clare reported that Aniston also keeps herself busy by decorating the house she and Theroux bought in 2012.

Jennifer Aniston Skipped The Golden Globes, Husband Justin Theroux Left Event Early https://t.co/MksgIPbqtU pic.twitter.com/4wMN2RoeTF — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) January 12, 2017

Jennifer Aniston has been a successful brand ambassador for a number of products and services, including Smartwater, Aveeno Skin Cream, Living Proof, and Emirates. Office Christmas Party, Aniston’s recently released Christmas movie, has the Horrible Bosses actress playing the role of a CEO whose confrontation with her employees motivates them to organize a lavish Christmas party to help them impress both their client and the CEO.

