Anonymous Declares War On Donald Trump: Online Hacker Group Promises To Release Damaging Information On Trump’s Connection To Russia

Anonymous is ready to take on Donald Trump, with the online collective promising to release damaging information about the incoming president’s relationship to Russia.

The group, a loose connection up of anonymous hackers with no central command structure, has taken on a variety of causes including some political forays. Donald Trump appears to be the next target for Anonymous, with one of the popular Twitter account connected to the hacker group posting a string of accusations against the president-elect, the Independent reported.

The messages promised to reveal sensitive information about Trump’s alleged misdeeds.

“This isn’t the 80s any longer, information doesn’t vanish, it is all out there,” the account wrote. “You are going to regret the next 4 years.”

Seems Trump has provoked Anonymous with his attacks on Rep. John Lewis on the eve of #MLKDAY https://t.co/VAss2fF42h — Laurel Davila (@laureldavilacpa) January 16, 2017

The threat comes after the release of a dossier claiming that Trump has ties to the Russian government dating back years. The report, compiled by a former British MI6 agent with deep connections in Russia, was published by BuzzFeed last week. The most salacious claim was that Trump held an orgy with prostitutes on a bed where Barack and Michelle Obama had slept previously, but other claims included deep collusion with Russia throughout the campaign including coordination on the hacking attacks targeting the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chief, John Podesta.

Anonymous echoed some of these charges in its own tweets, the International Business Times reported.

“You have financial and personal ties with Russian mobsters, child traffickers, and money launderers,” and Anonymous-associated account noted.

Donald #Trump listed as threat to human rights by @hrw due to his 'politics of intolerance'. https://t.co/hKDmwCcl4g — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 17, 2017

But as International Business Times noted, there is speculation that the threats are just bluster from a group that in the past has failed to deliver on its claims.

“With Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on 20 January, could we expect to see anything come to light before then, or could this be an empty threat from Anonymous? One would argue that if Anonymous had such issue with Trump why this highly-sensitive information didn’t come to come to light before the election.”

Anonymous did not appear to be planning any hacking attacks against Donald Trump himself, but instead called on Anonymous members to use the “resources” given to them to find damaging information.

While it’s not clear exactly what — if any — inside information Anonymous had on Donald Trump, the president-elect is nevertheless facing mounting opposition both from Democrats and within his own party. Trump’s cabinet picks have come under resounding attack, including Monica Crowley, who was picked as a senior official in the National Security Council.

Crowley came under fire for reportedly plagiarized material over the course of her career, leading to her backing out of Trump’s administration.

“After much reflection I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” Crowley said in a statement (via the Los Angeles Times).

“I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team, and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal.”

Trump’s promise to repeal and replace Obamacare has also come under attack, with Democrats holding rallies over the weekend in support of the insurance reform and some Senate Republicans expressing caution about moving forward on a repeal before having a solid plan in place to immediately replace it.

This would not be the first time that Anonymous has taken on Donald Trump. In a previous campaign known as #OpTrump, the group targeted Trump’s website and gained access to his voicemail.

