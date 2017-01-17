Are Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Engaged? Model Is Seen Out With A Ring On Her Engagement Finger

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been dating for over a year and earlier this week, the model sparked rumors of a possible engagement.

As Gigi Hadid’s younger sister, model Bella Hadid, makes headlines due to her alleged thoughts on her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s new romance with Selena Gomez, Hadid has stepped out with a suspicious ring on her engagement finger.

On Monday, after spending time with Bella and their mother, Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid was photographed in New York City wearing a sweatshirt, yoga pants, tennis shoes and what appeared to be a wedding band. As the Daily Mail revealed on January 17, Gigi Hadid sparked fresh speculation that she’s preparing to get married to Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik began dating one another in November 2015 after splitting from their former partners, Cody Simpson and Perrie Edwards, months prior.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik kicked off their relationship with an outing after the 2015 American Music Awards and briefly split in early 2016. At the time, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were said to have been at odds over lies reportedly told by the singer. Weeks later, however, things between them were rekindled and they appear to have been going strong ever since.

“They have been working on their communication and being honest with each other and so far things are great,” a Gigi Hadid source explained to People Magazine in June 2016. “They were fighting all the time and Gigi caught Zayn in a handful of lies and couldn’t take the mystery anymore, so she dumped him.”

According to the report, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s split didn’t stick because the singer “kept incessantly apologizing and wanted another chance.”

“[Gigi Hadid] gave it to him, and now he’s determined to prove himself to her,” added the source. “Everything’s good at the moment, but things could change overnight. Zayn is really going to need to continue to prove himself to her. Otherwise, she may not stick around.”

Around the time of the report, Zayn Malik announced his struggles with anxiety and canceled what was supposed to have been his debut show in the U.K. Shortly thereafter, Gigi Hadid shared a message of support to her boyfriend on Twitter and applauded him for being brave and having the courage to share his deepest emotions with his fans.

While Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik haven’t spoken out about the rumors regarding their possible engagement quite yet, this isn’t the first time the couple has faced reports of a possibly impending wedding. In fact, just last month, Gigi Hadid was said to have rejected Malik’s proposal.

“Zayn recently asked [Gigi Hadid] to marry him,” an insider revealed to Life & Style at the end of last year, according to a report by Hollywood Life. But, as the source continued, “she’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down.”

“She’s seen her mom [Yolanda Hadid] go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 percent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment,” the source added.

“If they do get engaged, it’s not going to be something Gigi will want to hide,” a second source added to Hollywood Life. “She’s very proud to be dating Zayn. If [she decides] to marry him, there is no way she’ll keep it a secret.”

“He calls [Gigi Hadid] his ‘rock’ and he credits her with helping him overcome his anxiety issues,” the magazine insider revealed.

Gigi Hadid is currently in New York City with her family. Meanwhile, Malik’s whereabouts are unknown.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]