Jacob Roloff From ‘Little People, Big World’ Pens Lengthy Letter To Brother About The Pitfalls Of Christianity

Jacob Roloff from Little People, Big World recently took to social media to announce that he wrote a lengthy letter to his brother regarding Christianity and his thoughts on a book he read by philosopher Alan Watts. According to Jacob, the book titled Behold The Spirit: A Study in the Necessity of Mystical Religion changed his perspective on Christianity and prompted him to write a seven-page letter to his brother. Not naming which brother specifically, followers of Jacob Roloff on Instagram assume he’s talking about Jeremy, the most outspoken Roloff brother on social media about his Christian faith.

Two weeks ago, Jacob Roloff, 20, shared on his personal Instagram account that he finished yet another Alan Watts book. Alan Watts was a British-born philosopher, writer, and speaker who practiced Zen Buddhism and introduced Eastern philosophy and theology to the Western world. While the rest of the Roloff family is openly Christian, Jacob Roloff has not been shy about how he doesn’t share in his family’s religious beliefs. Starcasm shared back in 2014 how Jacob Roloff had started talking about how he “eschews religion altogether.” Jacob Roloff even admitted that the only reason he ever called himself a Christian was because he was never shown any other religion.

While Little People, Big World continues with new seasons on TLC, Jacob Roloff has been completely absent from the long-running and popular reality TV series since Season 10 aired in May 2016. Loyal fans of Little People, Big World wondered where Jacob Roloff was, saying he was one of the favorites on the show since its premiere on TLC back in 2006. Jacob Roloff had been a part of Little People, Big World when he was only 9-years-old, sharing on the small screen how the Roloff family lived day-to-day on their large farm in Oregon, with three out of the six family members having dwarfism. At 19-years-old, Jacob Roloff decided to not sign a contract to continue with Little People, Big World.

At the time, rumors swirled that Jacob Roloff quit Little People, Big World over money issues, saying that he was allegedly cheated out of money that he earned from appearing on the first nine seasons of the show. Jacob Roloff said that Little People, Big World was his childhood and did openly complain once on Twitter that he wasn’t compensated at all for appearing as a regular cast member on eight seasons of Little People, Big World, but, according to Jacob, that wasn’t the reason he quit the show. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jacob Roloff didn’t leave Little People, Big World solely because of money disputes, but rather over conflicting religious beliefs, calling himself an agnostic.

For the longest time, Jacob Roloff didn’t openly embrace any religion, but just recently started sharing how he has been following the teachings of Alan Watts and Far Eastern philosophies, including Hinduism, Taoism, and Buddhism. Several Instagram posts by Jacob Roloff over the past few weeks point to the principles of Alan Watts and his fascination with the Far East. A blog called Spirits Wander, that regularly keeps up with the Roloff family, shared that Jacob Roloff felt the need to write a letter to one of his brothers after reading an Alan Watts’ book that talks about mystical religion — the transcendence from the physical level to experience enlightenment or communion with a divine being.

An article on Gaia explains that Mysticism is unlike Christianity, Judaism, Islam, or any other religions or spiritual traditions. The article goes on to say that Mystics do not believe in free will, only divine intervention. Jacob Roloff says mystical religion is a way for Christians to stop isolating themselves by focusing solely on morality and start focusing more on the inner, or mystical, feeling that “makes ‘good’ morality quite obvious and self-evident.” Christians, according to Jacob Roloff, have created a Christianity versus evil “world complex.” In a lengthy letter, Jacob felt the need to point that out to one of his brothers, although, he didn’t specify which brother or the exact content of the letter.

Followers of Jacob Roloff assume he wrote the letter to Jeremy Roloff, 26, who has, in the past, openly shared what he believes to be immorality at work, based on his own interpretation of the Christian religion. Universal Uprising posted in 2009 that Jeremy Roloff tries to be “Christ-like,” but is just not a very nice person. In fact, Jeremy Roloff allegedly posted “racist and homophobic comments” on his Myspace page back in 2008, according to a mini-bio on IMDB. Fans of Little People, Big World were shocked, angry, and hurt that Jeremy Roloff would use hate speech against African Americans, Mexicans, and homosexuals when he’s on a show that’s meant to educate people on diversity and difference.

Jacob Roloff goes on to say that Christians should not become Buddhists, but rather incorporate more joy and power into Christianity — “not political or social or any literally definition of power.” Describing power as an inner feeling that propels you with meaning throughout life, Jacob Roloff adds that “joy among a religion’s followers is absolutely essential to avoid a grim, serious, and militant attitude towards non-believers of your particular path.”

“I would guess the brother was Jeremy,” said one Instagram user.

Another comment added, “Can only hope brother, family, and general population are open to these thoughts.”

Matt Roloff, 55, later confirmed Jeremy’s comments on Myspace, adding that “he and Amy Roloff have attempted to teach Jeremy to respect all areas of difference and diversity.”

