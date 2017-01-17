Jacob Roloff From ‘Little People, Big World’ Pens Lengthy Letter To Brother About The Pitfalls Of Christianity

Jacob Roloff from Little People, Big World recently took to social media to announce that he wrote a lengthy letter to his brother regarding Christianity and his thoughts on a book he read by philosopher Alan Watts. According to Jacob, the book titled Behold The Spirit: A Study in the Necessity of Mystical Religion changed his perspective on Christianity and prompted him to write a seven-page letter to his brother. Not naming which brother specifically, followers of Jacob Roloff on Instagram assume he’s talking about Jeremy, the most outspoken Roloff brother on social media about his Christian faith.
Two weeks ago, Jacob Roloff, 20, shared on his personal Instagram account that he finished yet another Alan Watts book. Alan Watts was a British-born philosopher, writer, and speaker who practiced Zen Buddhism and introduced Eastern philosophy and theology to the Western world. While the rest of the Roloff family is openly Christian, Jacob Roloff has not been shy about how he doesn’t share in his family’s religious beliefs. Starcasm shared back in 2014 how Jacob Roloff had started talking about how he “eschews religion altogether.” Jacob Roloff even admitted that the only reason he ever called himself a Christian was because he was never shown any other religion.
I spent New Year's Day with Mark Watts talking about how Izzy and I can help disseminate the message in and of his dad's work. It was absolutely the best way to start a new year: with a purpose and around inspiring folks. Talking with him has been one of the brightest highlights of the past few months, as told by the happy-vein on my forehead. He is one of the kindest, raddest, lighthearted and generous adults, let alone human beings, I have ever had the pleasure being around. So stoked to be a part of this! I want to share in the joy. Go follow @alanwattsproject for future updates!! This is just the beginning.
While Little People, Big World continues with new seasons on TLC, Jacob Roloff has been completely absent from the long-running and popular reality TV series since Season 10 aired in May 2016. Loyal fans of Little People, Big World wondered where Jacob Roloff was, saying he was one of the favorites on the show since its premiere on TLC back in 2006. Jacob Roloff had been a part of Little People, Big World when he was only 9-years-old, sharing on the small screen how the Roloff family lived day-to-day on their large farm in Oregon, with three out of the six family members suffering from dwarfism. At 19-years-old, Jacob Roloff decided to not sign a contract to continue with Little People, Big World.
At the time, rumors swirled that Jacob Roloff quit Little People, Big World over money issues, saying that he was allegedly cheated out of money that he earned from appearing on the first nine seasons of the show. Jacob Roloff said that Little People, Big World was his childhood and did openly complain once on Twitter that he wasn’t compensated at all for appearing as a regular cast member on eight seasons of Little People, Big World, but, according to Jacob, that wasn’t the reason he quit the show. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jacob Roloff didn’t leave Little People, Big World solely because of money disputes, but rather over conflicting religious beliefs, calling himself an agnostic.
For the longest time, Jacob Roloff didn’t openly embrace any religion, but just recently started sharing how he has been following the teachings of Alan Watts and Far Eastern philosophies, including Hinduism, Taoism, and Buddhism. Several Instagram posts by Jacob Roloff over the past few weeks point to the principles of Alan Watts and his fascination with the Far East. A blog called Spirits Wander, that regularly keeps up with the Roloff family, shared that Jacob Roloff felt the need to write a letter to one of his brothers after reading an Alan Watts’ book that talks about mystical religion — the transcendence from the physical level to experience enlightenment or communion with a divine being.
I absolutely loved this final book from Alan Watts. He kept it simple and focused on the basic principles of the Tao— first giving an intriguing, brief how-to on the pronunciation and translation of the Chinese language, then the Yin-Yang polarity, wu-wei (non-forcing), Té (virtuality), and Tao (the course of nature) itself. These chapters all set you up intellectually for an infinitely more valuable and Real understanding, which was about to be expressed as well as it could ever be in the final 2 chapters. Tragically poetic, though, Watts passed before he could finish it, eerily highlighting the point of the basic unknowableness of the essential Truth, Oneness, Tao. Right as he was about to express it, in words, he couldn't; instead, he lived it to the very end. "The Tao that can be described is not eternal Tao." His friend and author of the foreword, Al Chung-liang Huang, finished the book giving heartfelt reflections on memories of Watts embodying this Watercourse Way "I noticed a sudden breakthrough in his expression; a look of lightness and glow appeared all around him. Alan had discovered a different way to tell me of his feelings: 'Yah…Ha…Ho…Ha! Ho…La Cha Om Ha… Deg deg te te… Ta De De Ta Te Ta… Ha Te Te Ha Hom… Te Te Te…' Alan knew too that he had never—not in all his books—said it any better than that." And "during that last evening of his life Alan Watts played with balloons. He described the weightless, floating sensation as being "like my spirit leaving my body." In the night he went on to a new journey of the spirit, riding the wind, laughing joyously." . Tao: The Watercourse Way
An article on Gaia explains that Mysticism is unlike Christianity, Judaism, Islam, or any other religions or spiritual traditions. The article goes on to say that Mystics do not believe in free will, only divine intervention. Jacob Roloff says mystical religion is a way for Christians to stop isolating themselves by focusing solely on morality and start focusing more on the inner, or mystical, feeling that “makes ‘good’ morality quite obvious and self-evident.” Christians, according to Jacob Roloff, have created a Christianity versus evil “world complex.” In a lengthy letter, Jacob felt the need to point that out to one of his brothers, although, he didn’t specify which brother or the exact content of the letter.
Followers of Jacob Roloff assume he wrote the letter to Jeremy Roloff, 26, who has, in the past, openly shared what he believes to be immorality at work, based on his own interpretation of the Christian religion. Universal Uprising posted in 2009 that Jeremy Roloff tries to be “Christ-like,” but is just not a very nice person. In fact, Jeremy Roloff allegedly posted “racist and homophobic comments” on his Myspace page back in 2008, according to a mini-bio on IMDB. Fans of Little People, Big World were shocked, angry, and hurt that Jeremy Roloff would use hate speech against African Americans, Mexicans, and homosexuals, when he’s on a show that’s meant to educate people on diversity and difference.
Jacob Roloff goes on to say that Christians should not become Buddhists, but rather incorporate more joy and power into Christianity — “not political or social or any literally definition of power.” Describing power as an inner feeling that propels you with meaning throughout life, Jacob Roloff adds that “joy among a religion’s followers is absolutely essential to avoid a grim, serious, and militant attitude towards non-believers of your particular path.”
“I would guess the brother was Jeremy,” said one Instagram user.
Another comment added, “Can only hope brother, family, and general population are open to these thoughts.”
Matt Roloff, 55, later confirmed Jeremy’s comments on Myspace, adding that “he and Amy Roloff have attempted to teach Jeremy to respect all areas of difference and diversity.”
