‘Sister Wives’ Spoilers: After Mariah’s Revelation, Who Else Will Come Out Of The Closet?

With all of the different cast members coming out of the closet, the latest Sister Wives spoilers suggest that there’s more drama to come in the days ahead. And while various members of the Brown family have had different reactions to these revelations, it looks like they’re going to have to buckle up for some more drama along the same lines.

Warning: This post contains spoilers. Please do not read this post if you do not wish to read Sister Wives spoilers.

According to the latest Sister Wives spoilers from the Christian Post, Mariah certainly caused a huge stir when she revealed that she is gay. Mariah, who is Kody Brown’s only daughter with his first wife, Meri, got a lot of love and support from some members of her family (like her stepmothers of sorts, Janelle and Robyn). Although it took a while for her father to come around, he eventually did so. Her mother, on the other hand, seems to be struggling with her revelation. In fact, at the end of last night’s episode, the revelation culminated with a mother-daughter cat-fight.

Meanwhile, according to the latest Sister Wives spoilers from Enstarz, it looks like Meri is going to have to come to terms with someone else in her family being gay: her new boyfriend. (How does that work, exactly?)

A source close to the family said that Meri — who was recently humiliated in a catfish scandal — saw her new boyfriend as a way out of the polygamous relationship that she has with her soon-to-be ex-husband (actually, fans don’t know where she stands with Kody anymore), until it was revealed that what she thought was a love affair was actually a “bearding” situation on her new “boyfriend’s” part. It’s a good thing she found out early because she was about to leave her family behind for this man.

“While they were filming the big family trip to Hawaii Meri went off to do her own thing and met this man. She fell fast and hard for this guy. He was nice and it was easy because she really craves attention since she’s not getting it back home, but turns out he’s gay! She was traveling back and forth from Vegas to see him and saving her money to move out of Vegas to be with him.”

If the source close to the family is telling the truth, there’s no question that this will certainly be addressed in a future show.

Finally, according to the latest Sister Wives spoilers from WetPaint, despite claiming that he accepted the fact that his daughter came out of the closet, Kody Brown is still having some difficulty accepting this new reality.

“She just drops it like a bomb, and we’re like, ‘Oh.’ Janelle and Robyn are already there going, ‘I’m so glad you found yourself.’ They’re celebratory. I’m still in a state of processing this.”

No question, then, that future episodes of Sister Wives will focus on the Brown family learning to come to terms with this revelation on Mariah’s part. It should also be interesting to see how the Mormon church deals with Mariah’s revelation.

