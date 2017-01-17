Meghan Markle Finally Meets Kate Middleton, Could An Engagement To Prince Harry Be Next?

Meghan Markle is moving fast with Prince Harry. The Suits star met more of Harry’s royal family last week, marking another step forward in their heated romance. Does this mean an engagement is just around the corner?

People is reporting that Harry introduced Markle to Kate Middleton during her 35th birthday. Middleton traveled to London for the festivities, which were held at the Kensington Palace. Prince George was not on hand for the meeting, though their young daughter, Charlotte, got to meet Harry’s new girl.

Markle was introduced to Prince William a few months ago, shortly after their relationship went public. Like her meeting with William, Markle and Middleton hit it off and everything went “really well.” Markle reportedly gifted Middleton with a “dream diary” for her birthday.

“Kate was really looking forward to meeting Meghan and she knew how important it was to Harry,” an insider revealed.

“Obviously Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died when he was very young so Kate really fulfills that older sister/maternal role. They are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends.”

Since announcing their romance, Markle and Harry have been spending enormous amounts of time together. According to Forbes, this includes a romantic New Year’s vacation in Norway to watch the Aurora Borealis. The couple spent the weekend at a secluded Airbnb, Tromvik Lodge, which charges around $823 for a weekend stay.

“(Troms) is very popular with winter tourists because of the Northern Lights and the whales,” a source explained. “You can basically go in boats to within 10 feet of a huge whale.”

Harry isn’t the only member of a royal family to spend time at the Norwegian destination. The Crown Prince of Norway, Haakon, just spent a few days at the resort along with some Dutch royalty.

Harry and Markle did not, however, spend Christmas together. Instead, the actress visited with family in Toronto, Canada, over the holidays while Harry spent Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family in Sandringham. The two announced their shocking romance in October. They made their first public appearance together in London on December 14 when they watched the play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

According to the New York Daily News, Harry defended Meghan Markle against a slew of racial and sexist remarks in November. In a special statement released by the palace, Harry bashed fans for their unrelenting comments towards Markle on social media.

“The past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” the statement explained. “Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

So far, Harry and Markle have withstood the verbal onslaught. In fact, E! News is reporting that Harry and Markle are starting to get serious about their future together. Will he pop the big question in 2017?

“Harry is truly in love. They’re very serious,” an insider revealed. “Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before. It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s already thinking about engagement just because that’s where his head goes.”

It’s too early to say when Harry and Markle will tie the knot, though rumors hint that the couple will make another appearance together in March. Harry is expected to be at his good friend Tom Inskip’s wedding in the spring. Whether or not he brings Markle along is still to be determined.

Tell us! Do you think Prince Harry will propose to Meghan Markle? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]