WWE News: Michael Cole Accidentally Reveals Two Huge ‘Royal Rumble’ Entrants On ‘Monday Night Raw’ — Updated List Of Names In Match

Right after Survivor Series, Goldberg became the first superstar to enter the 2017 Royal Rumble, and a week later, Brock Lesnar joined the match as well. Since then, new entrants have been named week-by-week and show-by-show, as WWE is looking to build up the excitement. Last night on Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole made a big mistake when he accidentally spoiled the entries of two main event stars into the 30-superstar battle royal.

As of yesterday afternoon, there were still only 13 names announced for the Royal Rumble, but more would soon be added. Wrestling Inc. pointed out that the Raw Tag Team Champions decided to officially enter themselves into the match before Monday Night Raw even began. With that, Sheamus and Cesaro became entrants 15 and 16.

Only 5 greats have ever won the #RoyalRumble more than once… In 2017 I will be the 6th. #iamintheRumble — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 16, 2017

Many expected more to be named during Raw, but WWE only officially acknowledged the addition of Sheamus and Cesaro to the Royal Rumble. That brought the number to 15 for the time being, but more are expected to be added tonight on SmackDown Live.

Well, WWE will likely end up adding two SmackDown Live superstars that Michael Cole accidentally spoiled. During the opening segment of Raw, a number of superstars were facing off with one another and causing chaos, as recapped by the official website of WWE.

Brock Lesnar made his return to Raw last night and ended up destroying virtually anyone who crossed him. He stood tall at the end of the opening segment, and that was when Michael Cole began talking about all those who would be in the match — Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Goldberg, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton.

It was really kind of odd as Cole kept reading through the names of those already in the Royal Rumble very slowly and then got to Bray Wyatt. Right after that, he name-dropped Randy Orton, and neither one of those superstars have been officially announced as of yet for the match.

Anyone watching Monday Night Raw was able to hear it, but he didn’t mention Luke Harper.

So I guess Orton and Wyatt are in the #RoyalRumble now? Stop with the spoilers, Cole. #RAW — Turn Heel (@turnheelsite) January 17, 2017

If WWE decides to follow-up on Michael Cole’s spoilers, a couple of members of the new Wyatt Family will be announced for the Royal Rumble tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Both Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton were already featured on the poster for the pay-per-view but had yet to be officially named as entrants.

Then again, R-Truth and Kalisto are on the poster as well, and they currently are not entrants in the Royal Rumble match either. For now, that will unofficially put the superstar entrant count at 17 of 30, but official preview page on WWE’s site still list only 15 as of this writing.

Monday Night Raw

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins

Big E

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Braun Strowman

Chris Jericho

Sheamus

Cesaro

SmackDown Live

The Undertaker

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Dolph Ziggler

Baron Corbin

Bray Wyatt (unofficial)

Randy Orton (unofficial)

By the time the Royal Rumble arrives in less than two weeks, it is likely that the majority of the 30 entrants in the match will be announced. The company always leave slots open for a few surprises here and there to make it really fun.

The Royal Rumble was already building up to be a huge PPV, with the 30-superstar match being the focus as usual. Goldberg and Brock Lesnar made the match big to begin with, but the names being added each week have only contributed to the superstar power. Now, WWE likely would have revealed that Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton are in the match soon, but Michael Cole spoiling those entrants on Monday Night Raw just brings the news a little early.

[Featured Image by WWE]