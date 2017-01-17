Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud: Source Reveals Aaron Is Trying To Prevent It From Getting Worse

When Aaron Rodgers’ brother Jordan was on The Bachelorette, there was a lot of talk about the feud between these two. When it was time to meet the family, Aaron was not around at all, and it was revealed that Jordan and Aaron don’t get along. Aaron actually played in Dallas this weekend for the Green Bay Packers when they played against the Dallas Cowboys. Jordan lives in Dallas, but he wasn’t there at all. Now, People is sharing that a source revealed that Aaron Rodgers is doing everything he can to keep this feud from getting worse.

As The Inquisitr shared already, last weekend Aaron Rodgers’ dad Ed spoke out about their feud, but he didn’t have a lot to say. Ed did say that “fame can change things” and went on to say, “Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen.” He did reveal that he wouldn’t be going to the game in Dallas either and admitted that they are still having issues. ABC News shared that Ed actually confirmed that the family hasn’t even spoken to Aaron in over two years. This is a really long time not to talk to each other at all. It was the end of 2014 when they talked to each other last, and his dad said, “It’s complicated.” It may just be a coincidence, but Aaron Rodgers has been dating actress Olivia Munn since about the same time.

While on The Bachelorette, Jordan shared saying “It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life. I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].” Aaron isn’t close with any of them at all now. So far, Aaron has stayed quiet about the drama, and it doesn’t sound like he has any plans of changing that. A source close to him is now speaking out about it.

“Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse. You’re not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

Aaron did admit that he wasn’t watching his brother Jordan on The Bachelorette. Jordan did find love with JoJo Fletcher and moved to Dallas to live with her after they got engaged on the show. At the time, Aaron said, “As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just — I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

As Jordan Rodgers shared, he didn’t really think about how the family drama would end up coming out on the show. When you are on The Bachelorette, you don’t get a chance to get to know the other person off-camera. Jordan wanted to be totally honest with JoJo about himself, and he had to share about Aaron for that to happen. Of course, this meant that the entire world heard about Aaron and Jordan Rodgers’ drama. Aaron will get an invite to Jordan’s wedding. He said, “There’s no scenario in which I wouldn’t want my entire family at a wedding, so absolutely, that’s something all of our family wants and hopes for at some point.”

