‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’ 1.6 Coming Soon: Reddit User Spots Focus On Named Weapons, ETF Experienced An Update Overhaul — Last Stand Patch Notes On The Horizon?

Tom Clancy’s The Division 1.6 Last Stand is likely laying in wait for this year and the Elite Task Force (ETF) at Redstorm in North Carolina has been working with developers of the game. In previous updates, there had been prep work recommended while playing in previous patches to prepare for the following patch.

For example, the recommended 1.5 prep work for The Division was a focus on accruing currency in 1.4 as well as breaking down weapons. Also back then it was recommended to start getting used to the Dark Zone in order to prepare for weekly resets for nice weapons and gear from vendors in that area.

Prepping With Named Weapons

Now comes an interesting piece of information via Reddit. User YCaramello mentioned that during a Like Butter Twitch video, around 1:25:53 mark, had asked in the chat room, “What should we do to prepare for 1.6?” Like Butter repeated the question for his fans and gave his response.

“Buy the named weapons.”

He further backed his answer with buying, “all the named weapons.”

The YouTuber was rather elated with his experience being a member of the Elite Task Force and was amazed on how constructive this collaborative effort was.

This brought up yet another question that suggested that the focus on buying named weapons may imply that there would be no increasing gear score in The Division 1.6 update.

“@likebutterlive you won’t be able to respond, but your suggestion to buy named weapons implies that the gear score is not increasing in 1.6 or else it would be pointless.”

Considering that Like Butter is under NDA as a member of the Elite Task Force, all he could say on that was a reference towards the commenter’s intellect for bringing it up.

“I cant say anything but you are a smart person so think about it.”

There is also something to be said for fans of Tom Clancy’s The Division regarding players who enjoy having their feet in both PvP and PvE environments. According to Like Butter, he said that players will likely appreciate the 1.6/Last Stand update’s plentiful content.

“I will say this without crossing any boundaries. There is going to be a good amount of

content for both PVP players and PVE players.”

He said this will be a “mind blowing experience” for those who appreciate both PvE and PvP environments. After having played 1.6, he talked about how empty 1.5 felt after going back to it, so this pretty much sums up the impact it made on him and what The Division players can expect for the 1.6/Last Stand update.

Elite Task Force Members Describe Their Experience

Reddit posters had expressed in the past regarding Like Butter’s opinion on this game. Some thought that he lacked the credibility to state an opinion on The Division’s updates. He did think 1.5 was rushed and that he would love Survival. He still enjoys it after it was released, so he just surmised it to be an opinion situation considering there are some people who don’t like Survival themselves.

In Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival mode there’s just something about high risk/high reward in an environment where you don’t come back or re-spawn after you die. There’s likely an appeal to an even playing field for all players “Hunger Games”-style.

With that being said, does this give you the warm fuzzies in case you weren’t entirely satisfied at this point? Hopefully, the State of the Game will make its run and shed some light on the subject and more can be discussed since no details will be allowed at this point.

Another YouTuber by the name of GamrInsanity gave his testimonial as an Elite Task Force member as well. He too had to keep things under wraps, but he did debunk naysayers who described the venture as a “complete joke, a waste of time.” So he dedicated his video to those who had criticism towards the ETF project and mentioned that 1.6 will be coming soon.

Tom Clancy’s The Division update was mentioned to be a complete overhaul to 1.6 when it comes to the PvP experience. GamrInsanity did talk about how the update “is an experience for all players” and said how people should keep a close ear out for other live streamers and other members of the Elite Task Force’s views. GamrInsanity emphasized Massive’s love for this game and a drive to amass a great community of gamers.

Hopefully, Tom Clancy’s The Division 1.6 update along with the Last Stand DLC will have information revealed via the State of the Game as well as patch notes. With the focus on PvP/Dark Zone, Leaderboards, and rumors of check point controls, the update does seem promising.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]