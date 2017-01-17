Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian Enjoy Date Night Amid ‘Jealous’ Scott Disick & Baby Rumors

Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian have been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship ever since Kourtney left baby daddy Scott Disick. The two seemed to drift apart toward the end of last year. But now Bieber and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appear to be renewing their relationship amid rumors that she’s pregnant, with the father not known. In addition, Scott is reportedly feeling jealous about one of his baby mama’s boyfriends, making for enough drama to qualify as a real life soap opera.

Kardashian was spotted with Bieber at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood over the weekend. Their Saturday night date included the sight of the reality TV star, 37, wearing a nipple-exposing sheer lace top, reported Us Weekly.

Justin, 22, went for dress-down casual in a baseball cap and his traditional gray hoodie. However, Bieber and Kourtney didn’t arrive together. Justin was with some pals, and stayed with his friends, including former One Direction star Liam Payne, for two hours, while the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hung out at the club for less than an hour.

But the couple’s encounter didn’t end there. Bieber and Kardashian continued their reunion at a hot spot, Delilah, and finally said farewell at 2 a.m.

As for how the romance between the reality TV star and Justin began, Us reported that “things heated up between Kardashian and Bieber” following the end of her nine-year romance with Soctt Disick in 2015. Justin and Kourtney began hooking up in autumn that year, and a source told Us about their relationship at the time.

“Every time Kourtney and Justin are together they’re extremely flirtatious. They text each other all the time.”

But Kardashian’s cougar love reportedly doesn’t limit itself just to Bieber. She also recently hooked up with a 23-year-old model named Younes Bendjima, according to the publication.

All of these relationships mean for a big question when it comes to rumors that Kourtney is pregnant again: Who’s the baby daddy? In Touch reported that although Kardashian just renewed her relationship with Justin, she’s “expecting her fourth baby, though it’s unclear whether or not the father is Scott Disick, 33, or boxer-model Younes Bendjima, 23.”

While Kourtney was spending time with Bieber, Scott was with her sister Kim Kardashian, 36, on her trip to Dubai, according to the publication, which cited a source’s claim about Disick’s antics there.

“Scott went completely MIA in Dubai and no one knew where he was at. He was supposed to be there to watch over Kim, but no one could find him,” said the insider.

Disick’s return to California, where allegedly pregnant Kourtney lives, took place only a day after Kardashian’s reunion with Bieber for a date night, reported Hollywood Life.

Speculating that Scott had returned home because of that reunion between Justin and Kourtney, the media outlet reported that trust has ranked as the “biggest problem” in the reality TV’s star relationship with Disick. Kardashian recently made a confession on Twitter.

“I’ve got trust issues.”

But while she’s confessing her trust issues, Scott reportedly is struggling with jealousy issues. “Jealous” Disick allegedly confronted Kardashian over her romance with hot young model Younes Bendjima recently, and he was “up in arms over the steamy new romance,” according to Radar Online.

Scott has been seeking to change his life, and he told Kourtney that she ranks as “one of the only reasons he got sober,” a source told Radar.

But although Disick reportedly informed Kardashian that he is “more in love with her now than he ever has been,” the insider also revealed that she’s done with the game-playing.

“Kourtney is not going to play these games with Scott anymore.”

As for how the situation is for their children Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, the youngsters want their parents “to be together forever,” according to the source.

“They are still in couples counseling and they will eventually get back together. It is just a matter of time,” predicted the insider.

