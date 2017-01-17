Steelers Vs. Patriots 2017: Odds, Point Spread Trends & Predictions for AFC Championship Game

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots know how to win games, and they both know how to win Super Bowl titles as well. So, when they meet up this Sunday evening at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts with a Super Bowl invite on the line, don’t be surprised if you happen to witness one of the hardest-hitting games of the season.

The history of the Pittsburgh Steelers is well-known. The Terrible Towel, “Mean” Joe Greene, Chuck Noll, and “the immaculate reception” are all just a few names and terms that every NFL fan recognizes, whether you are a Steelers supporter or not.

On the other side, history in the making has been unraveling right before our eyes since 2002 in Foxboro, Massachusetts; ever since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick took over the reins of the Patriots.

Yes, both of these teams are so deep that the ghosts of their historical past could seemingly will the present players to make a once in a lifetime play to help their team earn the win.

Pittsburgh has claimed six Super Bowl championships in the history of the franchise, with the latest coming back in 2009 when they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl 43. The Patriots, on the other hand, will be trying for their fifth Super Bowl victory and their second in the last three years.

However, when these two squads hit the gridiron this weekend, the last thing either team will be is in awe of the other. But before we start counting another championship for either one of these teams, they first have to make it to the big game, which means Sunday is a must-win.

According to a CBS Sports report, the Steelers advanced to the AFC title game by grinding out a tough 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Pittsburgh failed to score a touchdown, yet they had their secret weapon in kicker Chris Boswell.

Boswell was a one-man wrecking crew as he booted six field goals for the Steelers while leading them to the big win.

If Pittsburgh has dreams of heading to Super Bowl 51, they are going to need a lot more than field goals this weekend against New England.

The Patriots boasted the toughest defense in the NFL during the 2016 regular season; something they don’t get a lot of credit for. New England gave up just 250 total points this year, the lowest in the entire NFL.

When it comes to Vegas trends, these two teams are just on a roll.

How do you find an edge with these type of stats?

Both Pittsburgh and New England are 5-0 SU (straight up) in their last five games and 5-0 against the Vegas number. To go even deeper, the Steelers come into the AFC championship game on a nine-game winning streak, while the Patriots have won their last eight games.

These two teams did meet during the 2016 regular season, but the Steelers were without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. New England won that game by the final score of 27-16.

Former Steeler LeGarrette Blount once again came back to haunt his former team that day. Blount ran for 127 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win for the Patriots. With a Super Bowl berth on the line, New England is hoping for the same kind of performance this weekend from Blount.

Las Vegas odds makers currently have the Patriots listed as a 5 point favorite with the over/under number set at 50.

These two teams are playing so well right now it is hard to say that one team might have the edge over the other.

Two great quarterbacks, two great running backs in LeGarrette Blount and Le’Veon Bell, and two incredible franchises going head-to-head. Normally, the points would be a given in this position, but something tells me that the Patriots will win this game by a touchdown.

Pick – New England -5

The Steelers vs. Patriots 2017 AFC championship game will air nationally on CBS starting at 6:25 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images]