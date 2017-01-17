Selena Gomez Calls BS On The Weeknd’s Ex Bella Hadid, She Didn’t Break The Girlfriend Code – We Were Never Friends

The Weeknd didn’t have any trouble moving on from Bella Hadid. Shortly after his romance with Hadid ended, TMZ released photos of the singer cuddling and making out with Selena Gomez. What did Gomez have to say about breaking her friendship with Hadid?

According to Daily Mail, Gomez isn’t worried about breaking a friend code because she never was friends with Hadid. Instead, sources near the situation claim that Hadid and Gomez were only acquaintances.

The insiders shared that Gomez would have given Hadid a notice before the photos surfaced but she didn’t because Hadid “just isn’t a close friend.” Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd allegedly started before the holidays, though things aren’t “that serious.” Given how their relationship is just beginning, Gomez believes Hadid is “playing the victim card way too hard.”

While the drama unfolds, Hadid was spotted hanging out with her sister, Gigi, over the weekend. Hadid stepped out of her NYC apartment wearing sunglasses and a leather hat. Gigi was later seen going to the same location with her mom, Yolanda Foster, in tow.

Although Gomez claims that she and Hadid aren’t close, they are both mutual friends of Taylor Swift. Swift has not commented on Gomez new romance, though TMZ is reporting that Justin Bieber was recently asked what he thought about his ex-girlfriend’s new fling.

Bieber was caught entering and leaving Catch on Saturday night with Patrick Schwarzenegger. When asked about Gomez and The Weeknd hooking up, Bieber didn’t have anything to say, but he did get a little disoriented looking for a getaway car.

Bieber and Gomez have had an on-and-off again romance over the years. Their relationship took a nasty turn last summer when the pair exchanged heated words on social media. Bieber subsequently took a step away from social media while Gomez entered rehab a few months later.

Selena Gomez finished rehab a few months ago and has been keeping out of the public eye ever since. Of course, she broke media silence when she went out on a date with The Weeknd last week. Despite the steamy pictures of the date, People is reporting that their romance is still in the early stages.

“It was a romantic dinner date in the rain,” an insider told the outlet. “They acted like a couple. They ordered pasta and shared the food. She seemed very into him – she was smiling a lot. They left holding hands.”

The date was the first romantic public appearance from The Weeknd since his breakup with Hadid in November. The Weeknd and Hadid were together for over a year and a half before calling it quits.

“Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” an insider revealed in November. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

It isn’t clear, however, how long Hadid’s friendship with The Weeknd will last now that he’s hooking up with Gomez. In fact, shortly after the photos surfaced, the model took to social media to express how she really felt about the situation.

Hadid shared an image of her giving the camera a middle finger on Instagram a few days after the photos emerged. She was wearing a Harley-Davidson vest and striped pants during the photo. Hadid didn’t write anything with the post, though fans quickly suspected that it had something to do with The Weeknd’s new girlfriend.

Hadid and Gomez have not officially commented on the nature of their friendship. There’s no telling if Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd will last, though their interactions last week are a promising start.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com]