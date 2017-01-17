Karrueche Tran Feud: ‘Privacy’ Singer Chris Brown Dissed In New Soulja Boy Lyrics

The ongoing feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy over Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran appears to have stepped up over the last 24 hours, with Soulja Boy releasing a new track appearing to take aim at Brown. The track, which was released on Soulja Boy’s YouTube channel features lyrics very clearly aimed at Chris Brown. However, Soulja Boy also appears to call out 50 Cent in the track, for his decision to come out in support of Brown during the feud earlier this month.

According to High Snobiety, Soulja Boy quite clearly takes aim at both Chris Brown and 50 Cent in the track, singing “Ayy 50 Cent what you talking about? You made all that money off Vitamin Water and then filed for bankruptcy. You know I’ma knock Chris Brown out when I see him.” The lyrics appear to poke fun at 50 Cent’s previous financial troubles.

The first celebrity feud of 2017 kicked off on January 3, with Soulja Boy launching an attack on Brown on Twitter. Soulja Boy claims he was threatened by Chris Brown for liking an Instagram photo of his ex-girlfriend actress Karrueche Tran. According to Billboard, the feud quickly turned personal when Soulja Boy released a series of videos attacking Brown’s parenting skills and taunting him for his 2009 attack on then-girlfriend Rihana. That being said, Soulja Boy did appear to later walk back his comments by apologizing to Brown for igniting the feud between the pair.

As to be expected, Chris Brown didn’t take long to retaliate. In his own series of videos, Brown expressed his disgust for Soulja Boy’s comments and appeared to suggest that the pair settles the score in the boxing ring. He suggested that the pair should forgo a traditional social media exchange for three rounds in the boxing ring instead.

Following those comments, Hollywood has been gearing up for a fight between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown. Soulja Boy was the first to get the ball rolling by enlisting the help of legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather. The rapper is reported to have called Mayweather not long after the fight to ask for his support in training for the match.

Brown has similarly called on a famous face from the boxing world for support. Shortly after Soulja Boy confirmed that he’d locked in Floyd Mayweather to train for the fight, 50 Cent called on Mike Tyson to support his friend Chris Brown. Tyson confirmed his support for Brown on Instagram, promising to teach him “every dirty trick in the book” ahead of the fight. What’s more, Tyson released his own diss track aimed at Soulja Boy, titled “If You Show Up’.

Being the subject of the feud, it was only so long before Karrueche Tran herself weighed in, saying “I just… okay.. First off this drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense. We just brought in a new year and this what we doing? Leave the extra’d out, rah rah shi behind. This isn’t cool or funny.. it’s draining.. not just for me.. but everyone. There’s so much more out there in life then ‘twitter beefs’.” Tran didn’t appear to throw her support behind either Soulja Boy or Brown, though.

Not long after the feud broke out between the pair, Chris Brown teased his next release, titled “Privacy”. Whether the feud will delay the release of Brown’s upcoming single remains to be seen.

