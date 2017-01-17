Is Kim Kardashian Using ‘Broke’ Family Photos In New Book And On Kanye West’s New Album?

Kim Kardashian used to be known for her elaborate selfies, which frequently gave fans an inside look at her high-priced lifestyle and expensive jewelry. However, lately, things have changed for the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

After being robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel room in October of last year, Kim Kardashian has taken on a very different public persona and while she used to show off flashy items online, she recently began sharing what some have called “broke” photos on her social media pages.

“[Kim Kardashian] is using these new photos to put together a series for a new photo book, which will follow her last book, Selfish,” an insider told Radar Online on January 16.

“[Kim Kardashian] wants to give fans a glimpse of her new life and her new self,” the insider added, claiming that the new outlook was nothing more than a facade.

According to the report, Kim Kardashian hasn’t really ditched her “money hungry ways.” In fact, she’s using the hype around the photos to make more money for herself — and for her rapper husband, Kanye West.

“Kanye is also planning on using photos from the series as a cover for his upcoming studio album,” the Radar Online insider alleged.

Kim Kardashian spent a few months away from social media after her Paris robbery but last week, as Radar Online revealed, she re-emerged with a brand new look as she and her family were seen in a different home with much different style. In addition to Kim Kardashian depicting grubby clothes, grimy couches and beat-up walls were seen in the background of her photos. A short time later, however, online reports claimed the photos shared on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page weren’t taken at her Los Angeles home. Instead, they were shot at the Malibu home of Kanye West’s friend and collaborator, Rick Rubin.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married since May 2014 and share two children together, 3-year-old daughter North West and 1-year-old son Saint West.

“Taking time off after the robbery has really changed [Kim Kardashian]. And for the better,” the source told People Magazine earlier this month. “She initially was just too shocked and traumatized to deal with anything but her kids.”

Following the traumatic incident, Kim Kardashian took a step back from living her life in the public eye and for months, she was rarely seen in public at all. Then, after taking some time off, Kim Kardashian returned to the spotlight as her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, released a sneak peek for its 13th season.

“As time went on, [Kim Kardashian] realized that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them,” the source said.

“[Kim Kardashian] does seem ready now though to tackle more work. She will still be on a much slower schedule than before the robbery. She is carefully choosing work events and projects that she wants to focus on for the next few months. Her mindset seems very different. She acts more relaxed when it comes to work,” the source continued. “She will definitely not go back to overloading her schedule again any time soon. She seems to have find a much better life balance. And it seems to make her much happier.”

To see more of Kim Kardashian and her family, including her kids, tune into the new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premiere on the E! Network this March.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]