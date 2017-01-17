Eminem New Album 2017: Four Artists Who Want To Be Part Of The Rap Star’s Next Studio Album

A brand new year is here, and Eminem fans continue to wait in anticipation for the rapper’s next studio album. So far, there is no confirmation as to when Eminem, a.k.a. Marshall Mathers, will release a new album, but he did announce that it is in the works.

In October 2016, Eminem confirmed on social media that he is working on a new album. Since then, rumors of the possible collaboration with various big names in the music industry have become rampant. While nothing has been confirmed yet, there are a handful of artists who openly expressed their desire to work with him and be part of his new album.

Demi Lovato is one of those artists who has made it clear that she is a fan of the rapper. In a March 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly, she revealed artists that she dreams of working with. She told the publication that she is interested in doing a collaborative project with Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas, but it would be her a dream to work with the “Lose Yourself” rapper. According to the 24-year-old singer, she believes Eminem and her would make great music together because she can relate to him.

Skylar Grey is no stranger to Eminem’s world as she had done a duet with him titled, “Kill For You.” Both artists have worked together and also did some material for each other’s albums, the Oakland Press reported. Grey even revealed that “Kill For You,” a track produced by the “Without Me” rapper, was supposed to be given to Rihanna, but the song ended up as a Grey-Eminem duet.

Grey also shared to the publication how comfortable she was collaborating with the Grammy Award-winning rapper and even considers him as her “favorite person.”

“Ever since we started working together we just really enjoyed it, so we just kept doing it. He’s my favorite person to work with to date. I can’t put my finger on why, I just really enjoy the process of writing and working with him.”

There is also Snoop Dogg, who had mentioned in an interview with Rolling Stone that Eminem is part of a group he likes to call the “dream team.” Snoop Dogg talked about going on a tour with Dr. Dre, and how fans would love for that team-up to happen. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker then shared that Dre’s ideal team includes Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

Juicy J has also expressed that he wants to do a song with Eminem. During an appearance on the radio show, The Whoolywood Shuffle, with DJ Whoo Kid in September 2016, the Memphis-based rapper admitted that he wanted to collaborate with Slim Shady, and it would be a “dream come true” for him, as reported by XXLMag. For Juicy J, Marshall Mathers is “the legend” and “the man.”

The aforementioned artists clearly have great respect for Eminem but for now, the rapper has yet to share more details about his hotly anticipated new album. Late in 2016, there was a leak that revealed the track listing, the artists who were part of the album, and the alleged album title, but all these are only part of the rumor mill.

The latest update from Eminem was dropped in December 2016, when he joked about a new single during his hip-hop channel Shade 45’s Hannukah Radio episode in SiriusXM.

“Yeah, it’s coming out soon. You want the hook to it? I can give you a taste of the hook. ‘Tell me what time, what time what time/What time you suckin’ it? What time you suckin’ it?'”

The last solo album from Eminem was released in November 2013, and it was titled The Marshall Mathers LP 2, which served as a sequel to the 2000 album, The Marshall Mathers LP. Tracks included “The Monster” with Rihanna and “Love Game” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]