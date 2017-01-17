‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: The Winters Family Plots To Destroy Hilary– Will Devon Forgive His Wife After His Memory Returns?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) during the week of January 16. Devon was sent home from the hospital, but he’s not out of the woods yet for a major upset. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the circumstances surrounding his car crash threaten to wreck havoc on Hilary’s perfect life that she’s worked so hard to build. Can she save her marriage to Devon? Will he remember why he was alone in the car when the near-fatal accident happened?

Devon Starts To Remember

Devon starts to see flashes of memories, but they don’t make sense to him. According to the January 23 issue of Soap Opera Digest, he cannot understand why he was in his new sports car alone, going 140 MPH. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary claims that she had work to do and they agreed to meet at the penthouse later that night. For some reason, Devon doesn’t buy her story.

“It doesn’t sound like anything I would do?”

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that when Devon woke up from his car accident and didn’t remember the events that led up to it. Hilary felt it was a miracle. It was her lucky break and gave her time to prove to him that she isn’t that person that tried to hurt Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

Jack (Peter Bergman) advises Hilary to confess what happened to her husband, because if he finds out from anyone else, it will be ugly. He reminded her that Genoa City is full of people that cannot wait to see her suffer — some of her biggest enemies are in Devon’s family. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary knows what she has to do, she just worries about the fallout.

Devon Feels Lucky To Be Alive

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Devon is happy to be alive. Devon thinks they should enjoy life because not everyone is as fortunate as them. He thinks they have it all —money, multiple businesses, and love. Of course, Hilary starts to feel guilty thinking about the secret she’s keeping from her husband.

“Hilary is scrambling to the everything under wraps. before the accident, she was thinking this could be the end of everything and was trying to figure out how to fix her marriage. Now, she feels like she’s been given a gift and wants to shove it all under the rug.”

Lily And Neil Are A Threat To Hilary And Devon’s Happiness

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the biggest obstacle to Hilary and Devon’s happiness is Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Lily (Christel Khalil). According to Soap Opera Spy, Lily and Neil made it perfectly clear that as soon as the doctor says Devon can handle hearing the truth about the car crash, they will tell him. They have no plans to let Hilary skate free this time.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Lily thinks that Devon will divorce Hilary after learning the truth, but Neil told her to prepare herself for a shocker. Apparently, Neil thinks all will be forgiven, and his son will choose to stay with the troublemaker, Hilary.

“Lily is not a fan of Hilary’s, and she wants Devon and Hilary’s marriage to be destroyed. She is only holding her tongue because Stitch (Sean Carrigan) told the Winters family not to bring up any drama that could cause any stress or drama.”

Meanwhile, Hilary is left to worry about what could happen. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she tried to explain the events to led up to his accident, but he refused to listen. Now, Hilary is left with no other choice but to ride it out and see if her husband remembers her awful secret.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Devon will get his memory back?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]